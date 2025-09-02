Screaming into the Void

Rikard
12m

Hm, I made stuff that made happy, because making stuff makes you happy, if that makes any sense.

While ago I built a couple of coffin-benches for the porch, out of old cargo-pallets, and the leftover bits were made into a doggy-bed since the Oldest is starting to have trouble climbing into our beds. Immediate hit and all three doggos want to use it.

So I've been cleaning old pallets and pulling nails and so on to make another one, duo-sized, for the two other dogs.

It's harvest-season here. August is know as Rötmånaden - "The Month of Rot" or "Rotting-month" since that's when things start to wither and ripen, so September is harvest-time. So far:

22 gallons of cucumbers. I'm using gallons because I didn't weigh them but I know the buckets are about 10 Liters each.

6.6 gallons of black-currants that have been turned into juice and jam.

25 pounds of rhubarb that's been turned into jam/paste and chutney (rhubarb and ginger chutney goes on anything from oatmeal porridge to roasted rooster!).

At least a hundred pounds of 'taters as of yet, and that's not half of the plots dug up.

A couple of pounds of neeps so far, but an abundance of turnips - the largest ones are football-sized. American football-sized.

Horseradishes coming along nicely - they're not for harvesting this year. I want them to bloom so I can collect seeds so they'll be left alone for now.

Apples, plums (krikon - the yellow tart kind), carrots everywhere due to a spilt bag of seeds, and lots and lots of gooseberrys.

And, to my delight, lots and lots of smultron (that's what you call woodland/wild strawberries) that the birds couldn't nick because I've made a wire-mesh cage to put over the plants.

Now, if the weather would deign to clear up a bit so it doesn't feel as if you're in the shower every time you step outdoors...

Cindi
30m

The fox was adorable!

