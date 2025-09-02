(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Greetings, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great holiday weekend and is ready — with the help of a little TUESDAY pawsitivity — to tackle the week ahead! Let’s get to it!
Normally, I’m a night owl. But very very rarely that means I’m an all-night owl. When this happens, I make it a point to watch the sunrise. I was not disappointed this morning:
What a way to start the day!!!
Yesterday, this was a good way to start the day:
Also yesterday was the near-total condemnation of the CDC in response to a New York Times editorial written by nine former CDC directors. (If you’re getting flashbacks of “51 intelligence experts”, you’re not alone!)
But while these are both positive developments, WE NEED TO SEE SOME REAL ACTION! We know where the covid bodies are buried, we just have to dig them up and show them to the world!
OK, OK. Less politics, more mischievous canines!
Speaking of mischievous canines, Spunky is ready for some motorcycle adventures!
Will get video as soon as possible!
Suannee gets the credit for finding this hilarious video:
This week, Italian photographer Ray Giubilo snapped perhaps the best tennis photo of all time — featuring Jasmine Paolini (and her racket) at the US Open.
I see you!
When mom catches you sneaking out:
Sometimes you just gotta shoot your shot…….
…….maybe next time.
The struggles of the dating market are real.
Spoiler alert: We’re all feds.
Count it as a thwarted plot anyway!
You know the situation was bad if the humans resorted to this:
When you’re dreaming about food then you wake up and there’s food. OMG FOOD!
This cat has a very particular set of skills, obtained through hard work and training…..
Fox is baffled by the sudden disappearance of his friend:
When it feels like you’re drowning, remember — you can swim.
So no matter what life throws at you, you can handle it! Just remember to get enough “me” time……
That’s what I’ve got for you this week! I’ve about an hour of battery life left before I crash out, but let me know what made you happy this week in the comments section below!
Click the button. See what happens.
Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Today’s headline inspiration:
Hm, I made stuff that made happy, because making stuff makes you happy, if that makes any sense.
While ago I built a couple of coffin-benches for the porch, out of old cargo-pallets, and the leftover bits were made into a doggy-bed since the Oldest is starting to have trouble climbing into our beds. Immediate hit and all three doggos want to use it.
So I've been cleaning old pallets and pulling nails and so on to make another one, duo-sized, for the two other dogs.
It's harvest-season here. August is know as Rötmånaden - "The Month of Rot" or "Rotting-month" since that's when things start to wither and ripen, so September is harvest-time. So far:
22 gallons of cucumbers. I'm using gallons because I didn't weigh them but I know the buckets are about 10 Liters each.
6.6 gallons of black-currants that have been turned into juice and jam.
25 pounds of rhubarb that's been turned into jam/paste and chutney (rhubarb and ginger chutney goes on anything from oatmeal porridge to roasted rooster!).
At least a hundred pounds of 'taters as of yet, and that's not half of the plots dug up.
A couple of pounds of neeps so far, but an abundance of turnips - the largest ones are football-sized. American football-sized.
Horseradishes coming along nicely - they're not for harvesting this year. I want them to bloom so I can collect seeds so they'll be left alone for now.
Apples, plums (krikon - the yellow tart kind), carrots everywhere due to a spilt bag of seeds, and lots and lots of gooseberrys.
And, to my delight, lots and lots of smultron (that's what you call woodland/wild strawberries) that the birds couldn't nick because I've made a wire-mesh cage to put over the plants.
Now, if the weather would deign to clear up a bit so it doesn't feel as if you're in the shower every time you step outdoors...
The fox was adorable!