Greetings, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great holiday weekend and is ready — with the help of a little TUESDAY pawsitivity — to tackle the week ahead! Let’s get to it!

Normally, I’m a night owl. But very very rarely that means I’m an all-night owl. When this happens, I make it a point to watch the sunrise. I was not disappointed this morning:

What a way to start the day!!!

Yesterday, this was a good way to start the day:

Also yesterday was the near-total condemnation of the CDC in response to a New York Times editorial written by nine former CDC directors. (If you’re getting flashbacks of “51 intelligence experts”, you’re not alone!)

But while these are both positive developments, WE NEED TO SEE SOME REAL ACTION! We know where the covid bodies are buried, we just have to dig them up and show them to the world!

OK, OK. Less politics, more mischievous canines!

Speaking of mischievous canines, Spunky is ready for some motorcycle adventures!

Will get video as soon as possible!

Suannee gets the credit for finding this hilarious video:

This week, Italian photographer Ray Giubilo snapped perhaps the best tennis photo of all time — featuring Jasmine Paolini (and her racket) at the US Open.

I see you!

When mom catches you sneaking out:

Sometimes you just gotta shoot your shot…….

…….maybe next time.

The struggles of the dating market are real.

Spoiler alert: We’re all feds.

Count it as a thwarted plot anyway!

You know the situation was bad if the humans resorted to this:

When you’re dreaming about food then you wake up and there’s food. OMG FOOD!

This cat has a very particular set of skills, obtained through hard work and training…..

Fox is baffled by the sudden disappearance of his friend:

When it feels like you’re drowning, remember — you can swim.

So no matter what life throws at you, you can handle it! Just remember to get enough “me” time……

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! I’ve about an hour of battery life left before I crash out, but let me know what made you happy this week in the comments section below!

