(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story! This one is LONG, take breaks if you have to!)

TL;DR

On Tuesday, I briefly touched on the public backlash to the recent “Nine CDC directors” article in the New York Times. In the piece, these former directors accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of endangering public health by firing federal health workers. No doubt the authors (and the agency) were a little surprised that the overwhelming reaction to that article was: “Good, they should be fired.”

We got an almost-instant replay of the scenario yesterday, as over 1,000 “current and former” HHS employees signed a similar letter attacking RFK:

(This is a great time to point out Robert Malone’s article outlining the Plot to Get RFK.)

Once again, the response to this demand probably wasn’t what the authors were hoping for. (Long gone are the days where “51 intelligence experts” could bury a valid story before an election!) The truth is that trust in the “experts” has cratered right alongside trust in the media — and for the same exact reasons. Let’s review them, shall we?

Perhaps the defining phrase of the covid era was “trust the experts.” After all, these people are (very well) paid scientists, and you’re not. Therefore, just shut up and do what you’re told.

And the first thing the “experts” did was to throw away our previous pandemic knowledge. Instead of counting covid cases as people who actually got sick (as was done in the vaccine trials, by the way), the “experts” decided that anybody with a positive covid test was a “covid case” and anybody who died after a positive covid test was a “covid death.”

You don’t need to be an “expert” to see how this wildly inflates both the covid case total and the covid death total.

Still, we were admonished to “trust the experts,” and for the most part, people complied with that directive because it made sense as we began to deal with a “novel” virus. At the outset of the pandemic, public health experts (including doctors) had a very high degree of trust, so the public listened.

They listened to Tony Fauci (back when he was still correct about covid) when he said that people shouldn’t be wearing masks:

And they listened to Surgeon General Jerome Adams when he said the same thing.

“You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider,” Adams said during an interview on Fox & Friends on Monday morning. “Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and actually can increase the spread of coronavirus,” Adams said.

And so the people were a little bit confused when, just a month later, Fauci (having now “flipped the switch” to panic-inducer) declared that people should be wearing masks.

“If everybody does that, we’re each protecting each other.”

Tony Fauci

Later in 2020, Fauci claimed the reason for the reversal was to “save” masks for health care professionals. A few people (but not nearly enough of them) realized this admission proved the “experts” (and Fauci in particular) would lie to American public — even to the detriment of their health, if the pro-maskers were to be believed. Still, “trust the experts” was the cry of the land.

As summer 2020 began, cases across the country predictably cratered. (“Experts” erroneously credited lockdowns.) People started forgetting about covid entirely, spurring many state governments into mask mandates to remind the public SOMETHING IS WRONG (AND IT’S DONALD TRUMP’S FAULT)!

But the cool thing about science is that you can do some of it yourself. And the “experts” never had an explanation for videos like this one showing how well masks actually work:

Eventually, they just settled on “My mask protects YOU, your mask protects me” (or, just as often “shut up and wear the mask”), which provided the perfect moral justification for Karen to get up in your face because you didn’t have an old T-shirt strapped to your face.

Meme of the pandemic

In reality, the data supporting mask mandates was so weak, the “experts” were forced to torture the data to get the result they wanted. We can quibble about if this counts as “politicization,” but we (now) know that Big Pharma was pressured into holding off on announcing the vaccine was ready until after just after the 2020 election. (This was important because the media kept saying it was a “conspiracy theory” to say the shots would be ready before the end of 2020.) It seems logical the “experts” were unwilling to give Trump a win of any kind just before the vote.

Of course, the tyrannical edicts of the “experts” were far from confined to mask mandates. Throughout 2020, brutal lockdowns (including shutting down non-essential businesses) were standard. Public schools were shuttered, often for over a year! (This, once again, despite the “experts” knowing kids were at almost no risk from covid.) Americans were constantly forced to pay attention to shifting rules from the CDC and other public health agencies (who ironically kept saying the science was settled).

And what kind of rules did we see?

Taken together, the covid rules were supposed to save the hospitals from being overwhelmed by a huge wave of covid patients. In reality, hospitals were so empty that nurses were creating and publishing elaborate dance videos.

But the actual data didn’t matter — there was ZERO chance the “experts” were going to lift lockdowns and admit Trump was right about the virus. Shut up and do what you’re told, put on the mask, and don’t visit your dying relatives. Nothing is more important than STOPPING THE SPREAD. (Which was, itself, a bastardization of “slow the spread”, which acknowledged everybody would eventually be exposed to the virus.)

OK, well, racism is more important.

“However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

For a whole lot of people across America, this was the day they stopped listening to the “experts.” If covid was over for George Floyd protestors, it was over for everybody, right? This ridiculous “guidance” led to the Summer of Love, when otherwise-cooped-up youths had “permission” to do nothing but go protest.

But while they were happily demanding the rest of us follow the rules, the “leaders” constantly ignored those same rules, often being caught going out to eat with lobbyists or visiting a “closed” hair salon.

Yet the lockdowns persisted, and Joe Biden won the 2020 election promising to get the country back to normal. Just after his victory, Biden was asked about vaccine and mask mandates. He’s very clear (the difference between 2024 Biden is SO obvious) that he opposes both.

And now we FINALLY have the vaccine! The “experts” have been proclaiming for months that this is the way out of the pandemic, and it’s finally here! This is a great day to celebrate………and recommend double masking, because it turns out one mask isn’t that helpful:

“Two masks are the new mask”

This was another huge turning point of the public against the “experts,” as Fauci had gone from recommending no masks to recommending one mask to recommending two masks. It was easy to see where this was going.

But by far the worst misinformation being spewed by the “experts” was about the covid-19 vaccines. Over and over and over and over and over we were told that getting the shots would stop us from getting the virus or passing it along — both of which were outright lies.

The logic stemmed from the fake “100% efficacy” claims popping up soon after the completion of vaccine trials. However, this was almost exclusively due to a simple data trick — the pharmaceutical companies claimed that you’re only ACTUALLY vaccinated once you’re more than two weeks after your final shot. That allowed them to count all the vaccine failures (left side of the graph) as “unvaccinated” people.

This is sort of like bragging about how your school has a 100% graduation rate because you count the student body AT graduation. And when it came to the covid jabs, reality (shots don’t prevent infection) asserted itself quickly.

As this information went mainstream, the public pointed out that the covid shots don’t actually prevent you from getting covid so they shouldn’t be called “vaccines.” The establishment responded by changing the definition of vaccine. It then spent MILLIONS of dollars trying to persuade the pubic to roll up their sleeves — and the best way to do that was to leverage the trust that doctors and “experts” had built up.

Of course, we now know that it wasn’t just the doctors and public health officials who were tapped to persuade the public. Nearly everybody in any position of authority was “drafted” to spread vaccine propaganda from the HHS. Church leaders, late-night TV show hosts, athletes, online influencers — they were all part of the nearly irresistible push to get jabs into arms.

And the message was pumped out nonstop from every podium in America. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Jabs in arms! Jabs in arms! Every other solution to the problem was denigrated, to the point that pharmacists were refusing to fill prescriptions for ivermectin — allegedly at the behest of government that was shoveling money hand-over-fist to the pharmacies.

Government was definitely behind the attack on physicians who bucked the trend and dared prescribe ivermectin to patients — because any sort of alternative treatment to covid would torpedo the Emergency Use Authorization allowing the covid shots to be “on the market” in the first place. Government was also behind the attack on parents who were speaking out at school boards about mask and vaccine mandates.

The message was clear: Don’t get healthy — get boosted!

(And by the way the vaccine companies have immunity if anything goes wrong but it’s fine because you trust the experts, don’t you?)

In many cases, teacher’s unions held kids hostage to make demands completely unrelated to covid. And when the kids were FINALLY allowed back to school, they were tormented by the “6-foot rule” and had to deal with completely unscientific crap like this:

Like….wtf even is this?

So as the stupid decisions piled up and trust in the “experts” started to wane, Joe Biden went back on his word and made the most damaging mistake of the covid era — mandating the covid shots. (One last “Hail Mary” to get shots in arms.) The backlash was not really a surprise, in retrospect:

I should point out, we “anti-vaxxers” (really anti-mandaters) were LOUDLY pointing out the downside of “experts” continuing to lie about the capabilities of the shots. Instead of addressing our valid concerns, the “experts” simply banned us from the conversation. (The same banhammer came down on people suggesting covid was a lab leak.)

So Biden’s national mandate went through, leading to more local mandates, and millions of Americans were forced to comply if they wanted to keep their jobs or attend school. (Weird that the fries weren’t a good enough bribe.) Then those people predictably got covid anyway. Often, their entire vaccinated families got sick.

That’s when the “experts” pivoted to “nobody said it would stop you from getting it,” which only the most fanatical could even pretend to believe. The entire basis of mandates is to prevent infection and transmission — but it turns out the “experts” didn’t even think to test for that — instead they just “hoped” their way into mandates.

This is a perfect example of the problem. The “experts” NEVER had any data showing the shots prevented infection — BUT THEY ACTED LIKE THEY WERE CERTAIN ABOUT IT. They undertook the most extreme measures possible and limited our rights in a shocking fashion — calling us all sorts of names in the process — AND THEY NEVER EVEN HAD ANY DATA SHOWING IT WAS THE CORRECT MOVE!

Former Director of the NIH Francis Collins explains how the “experts” approached the situation:

I’m sorry, but you have to be functionally retarded to EVEN CONSIDER this to be the proper way to approach public health. We knew people were missing cancer screenings. We knew people were overdosing. We knew people were committing suicide. We knew kids were woefully falling behind in school. And we just attach “zero value” to all of that? (And not only that, we ATTACK people who dare mention it?)

Seriously?

As we got deeper into the pandemic, the public started learning more. We learned that Fauci suggested in a personal email not to mask. Then we learned the “experts” knew the shot wouldn’t stop transmission but mandated it anyway. Oh and by the way, the 6-foot rule that wreaked havoc on school openings? “It sort of just appeared” with no actual underlying science behind it.

And to top it all off, it turns out the very “experts” who said it couldn’t possibly be a lab leak were privately discussing that it was “so friggin’ likely” covid was the result of a lab leak — and that we funded dangerous research in the shoddy Wuhan lab. And isn’t it weird that as soon as Joe Biden said covid could have been a lab leak, the social media companies stopped banning people for saying it might have been a lab leak? Crazy.

But not really that crazy when you realize that from the very beginning, the nation’s covid response was ALWAYS in the service of the political narrative of the day. The “experts” knew they were lying, but they didn’t care. First they wanted lockdowns, and then they wanted jabs into arms and they didn’t bother to think through second-order effects.

For 5 years, public health officials sowed those public health lies to the American people. And what a glorious 5 years they were! Appearances on TV, fawning coverage in the media, and who could forget the river of pandemic cash?

But now the public health agency is reaping the “rewards” of those lies — an almost flatlined “new” covid vaccine uptake (almost certainly clustered around people still getting it “for free”):

While public health had a great time bossing everybody around, nobody ever stopped to consider “Hey, how will lying to the public about extremely important health measures affect the trust in health organizations? What happens when everybody gets covid after we told them they couldn’t get covid? What happens when their whole family gets sick at the same time after we told them they were protecting their loved ones?”

And because people who knew the truth so rarely spoke up (no doubt cowed by the examples made of people who did), the doctors used to persuade people to “trust the experts” lost that trust right alongside the public health agencies and the media. What else did we expect?

Looking back over this insane period in history, it’s clear that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t the reason for this cratering of public opinion — he’s the REACTION to it. And finally, somebody’s speaking up about covid abuses of power.

So when the very same bozos who cheered on those covid abuses attack RFK — especially in an obviously coordinated manner — I’m not the only one who tunes them out. (Except to call John Hardwood’s comment disgusting.)

But, just like they did during covid, the western states are “teaming up” to offer their own medical advice — because Democrats hating the CDC is cool again.

It’s worth pointing out that the original Western States Pact kept kids out of school longer than most states, kept lockdowns going longer than most states, and also created more mandates (mask and vaccine) than most states. And now they have the gall to complain about medical freedom?

I guess when the show is run by clowns, we should expect a circus.

Former Oregon governor Kate Brown

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Here’s the full RFK hearing. It’s almost an instant replay of this hearing I wrote about.