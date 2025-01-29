(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story!)

I don’t know what else I expected. All signs pointed to a nasty confirmation hearing for RFK Jr. in front of the Finance Committee today, and that’s exactly what we got. Because of the back-and-forth nature of the questioners, we saw questions from Republicans about Kennedy’s biggest issues (transparency and food ingredients, to name a couple), immediately followed by histrionic shrieking by Democrats in defense of Big Pharma.

Here’s Kennedy’s full opening statement, which lays out his desire to tackle the chronic disease epidemic in America. He also wants HHS become the ‘golden standard’ of science. (This means, among other things, putting out studies that can actually be replicated.)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) immediately dashed any hopes of the Committee “coming together”, accusing Kennedy of profiting from “anti-vaxx” misinformation that leads to the deaths of children.

”We cannot afford to import this experiment to our great nation.”

I wonder if Ron Wyden thought this about literally importing people into America. (He did not.)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) expressed frustration at HHS’s refusal to provide (readable) requested documents, and Kennedy affirms that transparency is his goal:

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defends Big Pharma like it’s her job — and hilariously states Kennedy will use his position to get rich.

Just to repeat: Elizabeth Warren states Kennedy will use his government position to get rich…………

(Senators make roughly $185,000 annually)

Anyway, here’s the video:

In his video Senator Tom Young (R-IN) asks Kennedy to elaborate on his “gold standard” idea — and RFK shares a shocking story:

In the most absurd moment of the day, Bernie Sanders demands Kennedy control a company he’s no longer affiliated with:

Sanders asking the real questions worthy of our most deliberative body of Congress.

At the end of the hearing, Ron Wyden was granted 5 extra minutes, divided between a planned 5 people (Ultimately reduced to 4 speakers). Here’s the first two Senators (Wyden and Warren) taking almost 7 minutes to repeat their initial attacks:

Warren’s attacks didn’t stop when the hearing did, either. In the hallways, she voiced her biggest worry…….

For somebody who says Big Pharma has too much power, Warren sure does go out of her way to defend them at every turn.

Kennedy will also appear before the Health Committee tomorrow at 9:30. (I will be watching the Gabbard confirmation live but will catch up on the Kennedy and Patel hearings later in the day.)

The full hearing, if you’re brave enough to endure it…….