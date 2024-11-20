(Note: This post is too long for some email programs. You know how I get sometimes. Check the webpage to ensure you get the full story!)

If the recent election of Donald Trump was the earthquake that shook up American politics, Trump’s staffing nominations are the aftershocks causing a near-constant rumbling in Washington DC. Highlighted by the early Gabbard and Gaetz picks, Trump has sent a clear message to the swamp: sunlight is coming.

Or, as Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services nominee RFK Jr recently put it:

“If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”

The Kennedy nomination has sent the health department rats scurrying to friendly media outlets, where they screech about the dangers that Kennedy could do to our “esteemed” institutions. This leads to some hilarious — if predictable — “fact-checks” from places like the New York Times:

What a quack that Kennedy guy is, saying that Froot Loops in the US have different ingredients than those in Canada! What a WHACKODOODLE idea that is — the ingredients are almost the same! Well…..except for those dyes and lab-made chemicals.

But other than that, TOTALLY THE SAME!

Even my local paper is getting in on the action:

After the predictable “the sky is falling” statements from local Democratic politicians, the article ends with this gem:

So as usual, Democrats will simply ignore Washington DC when it’s convenient to do so. After all, we already have a Department of Health in Washington, and it’s got everything under control here in the Evergreen State.

………or maybe not.

A damning report released last month (thanks for the tip, Arne!) details the numerous ways in which the Washington State Department of Health (WA DOH) failed the people when it came to covid data:

The report goes further into detail (it’s only 7 or so pages, read it!), explaining exactly how the data collected and published by the WA DOH was hopelessly corrupt — something I have been complaining about since the state told me that 105% of King County seniors were fully vaccinated:

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that nearly all these ‘errors’ exaggerated the threat of covid and the effectiveness of the covid shots. Most worrying (and not mentioned in this particular report) is that inconvenient covid data was simply disappeared.

It’s difficult to believe that all of these “errors” were actually mistakes, because they almost always lean in one direction — whereas real mistakes would “miss” on both sides of the debate. In addition, these “errors” followed the direction of the CDC/HHS nearly perfectly. (“Just following recommendations!” was the get-out-of-responsibility card during covid — but NOW the WA DOH wants to “go it alone”. Weird, right?)

That brings us to the recent House report detailing the specific problems in the HHS vaccine campaign. I HIGHLY recommend reading the whole thing — it’s perhaps the most complete accounting of “expert” failures we have. If you can’t find time to read the full report, check out this thread from Jay Bhattacharya — who’s rumored nominee to head the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Jay was one of the first to speak out about covid — therefore he was one of the first to be censored for speaking out about covid. (Making him perfect for the job, IMO!)

When we dive into the report itself, it details who got hired to “persuade” Americans and how they planned to do it —

This is why the airwaves were suddenly full of vaccine pushers — they were literally being paid to push the jabs, unbeknownst to the vast majority of Americans. The HHS targeted anybody they thought could convince somebody else to roll up their sleeves — regardless of if those people actually needed protection from covid or not. Examples:

And because government LOVES to divide people up by race, OF COURSE they ran differing campaigns targeted at different ethnicities. (Finally, all that DEI was relevant!)

Here’s what that looked like in practice — see if you can spot the subtle differences between the campaigns.

When your turn comes, get vaccinated. Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from other people, and avoid crowds to help slow the spread of COVID and new forms of the virus.

I'm waiting my turn to get the vaccine, and I don't want to take any chances in the meantime. Wearing a well- fitted mask, avoiding crowds, and social distancing will help me stay safe against new forms of the virus. Mask up. Keep six feet apart. Get the vaccine when it's your turn.

It's been a long year of change. And now, even COVID is changing-with new forms of the virus called variants that may spread more easily. But one thing is the same: our determination to help slow the spread of COVID. If we remain vigilant and continue what we've been doing-wearing masks, keeping 6 feet apart, and getting vaccinated when it's our turn- · we can beat this virus together.

Compare this to the campaign targeting African-Americans…….

“Let’s take covid down.”

“We can keep up the fight.”

“New forms the virus? Oh, it’s on.”

This seems a little bit……..racist? (Remember the soft bigotry of low expectations?)

Another major push of the HHS “We Can Do This” campaign was geared at getting children vaccinated by targeting their parents — stating that vaccinations were “a requirement” for the resumption of in-person learning:

I’m going to utilize the “gallery” function here so you can really see what this targeting looks like in practice:

Look through those 9 slides, and you’ll not see a single reason why kids actually need the shot —only ways to get them to take it. In fact, this entire section of the campaign looks much less like a vaccination campaign and MUCH more like MARKET RESEARCH. (How do you feel knowing you paid for the research to convince you to take the shot AND the censorship that got you banned if you loudly refused?)

The most disgusting coercion attempt deserves its own photo — trying to convince kids to get the shot by giving them EXTRA CREDIT in science. (Highlighting mine)

Build school-based incentives for adolescents to vaccinate: Student Service Learning (SSL) hours earned for proof of vaccination

Science "extra credit" for COVID-19 vaccination

At least Bill de Blasio offered up a burger and fries.

And while the HHS and CDC was hand-wringing about covid “misinformation”, they were distributing it in their own talking points:

This, of course, was after the CDC used antibody levels as a proxy for protection because children so rarely got sick from covid. (Which should have been the end of the debate in the first place.)

But after that relentless push from all corners on parents to get their kids jabbed, what was the result?

Parents were actually LESS likely to think covid vaccines were necessary for small children — even while they were more likely to agree that IN GENERAL, vaccines were important for those same small children.

After launch, FMG also monitored online sentiment (including through surveys) so they could tweak the vaccination campaign in near real-time:

This is an ironic twist because this was concurrent with the huge covid censorship campaign — so FMG very well may have been getting bad data based on the tilted information playing field. (Imagine trying to get population-level data from BlueSky today!)

The end of the report notes that HHS and the CDC continues to edit or erase website content and data without explanation. (The disappearing HHS page featuring covid patients taking up hospital beds by state is a perfect example.)

This is EXACTLY the type of thing that RFK Jr. (and hopefully Dr. Jay, too!) should be railing against — and it’s exactly the reason we elected Trump in the first place. Before bemoaning the destruction of public health agencies (or the FBI), we should ensure those agencies are worth saving in the first place.

