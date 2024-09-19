Happy Thursday, Screamers! Today I’m catching up on reading and a couple podcasts — and finally taking some time to watch “Rebel Ridge” for my upcoming civil asset forfeiture article — but while drinking my morning coffee I came across a handful of videos to share and discuss.

First up, Ana Navarro continues to prove that no matter how much you hate the mainstream media, it’s not enough:

Look, it doesn’t matter if these bomb threats were actually hoaxes from overseas, what matters is that they are JD Vance’s fault. (Note that by this logic, the same would be true if they were hoaxes called in by domestic democrats.)

A new bombshell video released by Steven Crowder shows Dr. Jay Varma — Senior Advisor for Public Health to the New York City Mayor’s Office during covid — almost BRAGGING about attending drug-fueled sex orgies during the pandemic.

This is YET ANOTHER reminder that while the ‘experts’ were going on TV telling us that it was too dangerous to visit our loved ones in the hospitals, they were ignoring their own rules — BECAUSE THEY WERE NEVER WRONG, THEY WERE ALWAYS LYING.

Notice how casually he states that he forced people into taking the vaccine. This is the attitude that all these ‘experts’ had the entire pandemic. Then they wonder “Why Didn’t Facing a Common Enemy Bring Us Together?” It’s a huge mystery.

In another section of the full video, Varma boasts about being the one who prevented unvaccinated Kyrie Irving from playing basketball (but only in New York — where he could attend games as a fan….because SCIENCE!) Sickeningly, Varma calls this “a fun part of my life.”

This video is nothing short of devastating. I wonder what Dr. Varma has to say for himself……..

Oh.

In case you needed another reason to vote against Kamala Harris:

Janet Yellen continues her impressive streak being wrong about everything while remaining gainfully employed by the US government:

Just for fun, check out what she was saying about inflation in 2021.

Speaking of bad economic ideas…….

The result of this isn’t “current customers get cheaper credit”, it’s “many current customers now get no credit”. We can debate if that’s ultimately a good thing for people on the margins, but government shouldn’t be the one driving this action.

Finally, here’s the absolute dumbest thing you’ll see all day, from retired general Steven Anderson:

The problem with 24-hour news networks is that there’s not 24 hours of news to cover, so you fill time with things that don’t even make sense. At least ESPN can put on badminton or something.

On the campaign trail today, Kamala Harris is holding an online rally with fellow former middle-class child Oprah Winfrey, while Donald Trump is speaking at a “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” event in Washington DC. Perhaps more interestingly than the candidates themselves is Vivek Ramaswamy’s town hall in Springfield, Ohio. I’ll be watching.

The kitties are sleeping, so I guess I’ll have to Scream Inside My Heart.

We don't have to get into a long-term thing.

Edit to add video of the closing of Vivek’s town hall in Springfield:

Another edit to add a video from Kamala’s rally with Oprah: