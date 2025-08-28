Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gbill7's avatar
Gbill7
15m

The Minneapolis shooting today happened in my neighborhood, about a mile from my house. It was a huge shock, particularly because this is a lovely, civil part of town. The kids in that school live in upper-middle-class homes near gorgeous lakes and parks. You don’t expect this kind of horror to happen to a sweet, private school like Annunciation!

Thanks, SimCommander, for posting the killer’s “manifesto”. Jeez, there wasn’t a coherent thought anywhere in it! No explanations, rationalizations, ideology, or anything worth saying! Horrifyingly pathetic.

The local media has been covering this all day, of course, but has been burying the Woke aspects of this deranged killer. The fact that he identified as trans has been mentioned only in passing, and in the final paragraphs of articles. I haven’t seen any coverage of what I consider to be the important points: he was the product of years of Woke, irrational indoctrination, and probably damaged by pharmaceuticals. Shame on everyone who contributed to destroying this thoroughly damaged young man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
32m

I have some thoughts on the trans killer, but - later. On the topic of 9/11, this superb documentary on it came out last week. To me, it is the best summary of What, When, Who, How, and Why of it all that I have seen yet. All documented, with many video clips and other evidence many have not yet seen or heard. And no, it was not what we were told, no surprise.

https://rumble.com/v6xtnzu-codex-911-premiering-aug-24th-6pm-et.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture