Strap in, Screamers. Today I’m going over the 114-page document dump released by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Friday. You can click non-headline pictures to enlarge them — headline pictures function as links to the original reporting as usual. Let’s go!

Our story starts in early September 2016, when then-DNI head James Clapper instructed his underlings to begin working on an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) outlining cyber threats heading into the 2016 election.

As is often the case with these joint efforts, a BUNCH of different agencies and personnel were on the job, perfecting the wording of the assessments via meticulously crafted verbiage. Here’s an idea of exactly HOW MANY people are involved:

This is basically a “Who’s who” of the intelligence community — they’re all tied in on this project, working together to present a joint assessment.

And what did the early intelligence suggest? Russians were unlikely to hack actual vote totals, and are more likely to attempt to undermine confidence in American elections.

At this early stage, the FBI thought the first draft of the ICA went too far in suggesting we had solid evidence Russia intended to disrupt the elections:

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee laid out the agency’s view, agreeing that Russia is more likely to attempt to undermine confidence than to actually hack vote totals:

Soon after, the (a?) Deputy Director at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) gets the ball rolling, attempting to get a consensus on the exact wording for the ICA:

And when the ICA was actually published on September 12th, that’s pretty much what it said:

The report goes on:

This section of the report is technically unrelated to the story, but I did find it fascinating:

I remember in 2020 when repeating this would get you punished!

Unsurprisingly, the prevailing intelligence made its way into the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) just a couple days after the ICA was released:

Notable but not pictured: in this ICA, the intelligence community declared with high confidence that Russia not only hacked the DNC servers, but also helped disclose those documents before the election. (Who actually hacked the servers and downloaded the data is still an area of contention.) This is important for reasons we’ll get to in a moment.

This is basically where the first part of the story concludes. The ICA is written and published, and the intelligence agencies are in agreement about Russia’s goals in interfering with the 2016 election.

The second (and more interesting) part of the story picks up after the election, on December 7th, as the intelligence community is preparing another PDB memo for then-President Obama.

At that point, the intelligence was more or less the same as before the election:

The DHS even had a draft of the PDB ready to go on December 8th:

And that’s when the train ran off the tracks. Before the end of business on December 8th, the FBI declared their intention to draft a dissenting piece (much to the confusion of all), and the ODNI scuttled the report:

That “new guidance” took shape the next day during a high-level meeting of Obama’s top advisors. Russia was CLEARLY the focus of the meeting — and afterwards, the CIA had new marching orders: Create additional material focusing on Russia’s attempt to manipulate the 2016 election.

Specifically, the IC was to look at Moscow’s MOTIVATIONS for interfering with the 2016 election — even though those motivations were pretty clearly laid out before the election.

Specifically:

But the outcome of that assessment was already determined, as THE VERY NEXT DAY, a “new” CIA assessment was leaked to the press:

A week later, the FBI was already in agreement:

This is the Alfa Bank scandal all over again! Democrats (specifically Hillary Clinton) get a bogus investigation started, then leak the existence of said investigation to the press. When the press dutifully parrots the lies, that reporting is used as “proof” of wrongdoing. (This summarizes Trump’s entire first term.)

By the time the new ICA was finally published in early January 2017, the “fact” that Putin was personally helping Trump had already been circulating for weeks — the report just made it “official.”

But what exactly were the new facts that made the IC reverse its September (and December 8th) assessments? It turns out………..not much.

I’m not super great with the space-time stuff, but I’m pretty sure that 2011 was before 2016 and so Putin’s “grudge” against Clinton could have been considered in the group’s September ICA, right? Ditto for public comments made on Russian TV during the election.

This is perhaps my favorite passage in the report — basically accusing Moscow of interference by NOT going all-out on their pre-election influence efforts.

During a bunch of pages detailing the history of Russian political interference (which is what an editor might call “filler”), the ICA once again brings up the DNC hacks and uses it as “proof” Putin is helping Trump — but remember, the IC already “knew” this long before the scrapped December 8th memo, and that information was nowhere to be found back then. Later, the report once again concludes that Russia didn’t actually flip any votes. (This is important down the line.)

Based on this information, I think it’s fair to say the following:

It was always unlikely Russians could hack vote totals or change the outcome of the election, and the IC knew it.

Before the December 9th meeting, there was no published intelligence assessment (at least that was released) that suggested Putin wanted to help Donald Trump win the election.

After the December 9th meeting, a section was added to the ICA declaring that Putin WAS trying to help Donald Trump, despite the fact the VAST majority of “proof” existed long before the report, much less the December 8th PDB draft. (Indeed, much of the “Russia” section of January’s ICA appears in the September version, without the “Putin is helping Trump” conclusion.)

If I had to think of a historical equivalent, this would be sort of like finding out the Bush Administration always knew there was no Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq.

“Colin, we need you to head to the UN to lie about anthrax so we can invade. XO - Donny R”

But notice how, just a week after his high-level meeting demanding a new narrative, President Obama conflates “hacking” with “interference,” suggesting Russia WAS able to flip vote totals and alter the outcome of the election. (Such conflation was a staple of Russiagate reporting.)

And man it didn’t take Democrats long to run with that thread…….

The Debbie Wasserman Schultz comment at the end about undercovering Trump’s “collusion” with Russia provided a glimpse into the actual goal of the new narrative and selective leaks — delegitimizing the Trump presidency. (Ironically doing Moscow’s work for them!)

And of course, the press was all too happy to play along. (It’s no surprise they’re not covering the declassification, because they were part of the plot!) Every single day there seemed to be a new BOMBSHELL REPORT about HOW THE WALLS WERE CLOSING IN.

Even un-funny late night talk show hosts got in the act:

Ex-late night talk show hosts, I guess.

That’s the story as we have it so far. Knowing how closely the agencies work together to draft wording for these assessments, I find it strange that we don’t see any sort of effort to collaborate on the “new” part of January’s ICA. (Between the Dec 9th meeting and the publications of the ICA.) It would be VERY interesting to see how the CIA decided to “alter” its previous assessments using information that had been public for years.

Then again, since the CIA report was leaked literally the day after the meeting, it had probably already been written for just such an occasion……….

To save Democracy, you understand.

A spokesman for former President Obama released this statement today:

Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.

In typical Obama fashion, he ignores the major points of the scandal:

The IC reversed its assessment after the Dec. 9th meeting New assessments were immediately leaked Democrats and media constantly conflated “interference” with “hacking”, at the very least leaving voters with the mistaken impression that Russia actually changed vote totals

Bonus video!