It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Unrepentant warmonger John Bolton — the worst hire of the first Trump administration — is once again feeling the heat from the Department of Justice due to alleged classified information in Bolton’s tell-all book (and perhaps more).

Trump’s first Justice Department initiated a criminal inquiry into Bolton’s alleged disclosure of national secrets in his 2020 book, “The Room Where It Happened.” The Biden administration later shut that probe down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official, with investigators suspecting that action may have been motivated by the ex-adviser’s political opposition to Trump. Officials tell The Post that the current investigation has grown beyond Bolton’s book into a “larger classified leaking probe that extended into the Biden administration.” Potential grounds for criminal charges could include leaks of classified documents by Bolton to foreign clients or domestic media outlets, sources say.

Although he first made his name under the “USA PATRIOT Act/Weapons of Mass Destruction”-era Bush administration, Bolton served as Trump’s National Security Advisor from April 2018 until September 2019 before turning into a “Never Trumper” and attacking the President whenever possible. (And it was possible A LOT. CNN LOVES to feature Republicans bashing Trump.)

So although Democrats actually filibustered John Bolton’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the UN in 2005, after he left the Trump administration, they embraced Bolton with open arms (much like Liz Cheney, and for the same reason). Every time the media needed a “wise voice” to extol the virtues of escalation, John Bolton was right there, ready to suggest sacrificing Americans to the Military Industrial Complex.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats called this move (what else?) authoritarian and fascist — because THAT’S JUST NOT WHAT WE DO IN THIS COUNTRY. Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill explains:

McCaskill left the Senate in 2019 and immediately joined MSNBC, so perhaps it’s reasonable to think that — as a “reporter” — she missed the entirety of the lawfare against Trump in 2024 to ‘disqualify’ him from the ballot.

Unfortunately for McCaskill and the rest of the bobbleheads in mainstream media, the internet is forever — and it’s catalogued by Maze. See if you can catch the subtle differences in reporting raids on Mar-a-Lago vs. Bolton’s home….

I guess now we understand why Bolton was so nervous about Kash…….

As for Bolton himself, he wasn’t home at the time of the raid and he hasn’t been charged with any sort of crime. He did, however, make an on-brand recommendation:

