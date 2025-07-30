Screaming into the Void

Cindi
2d

What I don’t understand about everyone saying (including Trump) that NObummer will never face consequences because of the recent Supreme Court ruling that presidents acting in official capacity cannot be charged w/ crimes. In office or not, NObummer was NOT acting in official presidential capacity when all of this went down; he may have been President but his devious & malicious activities were seditious, treasonous & meant to overthrow the will of the people & trash the peaceful transition of power. And OUT of offfice, he continued as master puppeteer for the FJB years. How does he escape responsibility both in & out of office??? Furthermore, I don’t see how those beneath him who executed his orders can be held responsible if he himself is not. They can claim they were too stupid to know that it was all a hoax or just following orders from the very top 🤬

The Radical Individualist
2d

Nixon and Watergate are as nothing compared to the years-long attempted coup by these scum. The constitution calls it out as punishable by death.

