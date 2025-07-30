(This is LONG. Grab snacks. Stay hydrated. Take a walk if you have to — but finish!)

You know how sometimes you hear or read something, and you just CANNOT get it out of your mind? That’s how I’ve felt for the last week or so after writing my deep dive into the recent DNI declassifications. (If you haven’t read that article, do it now….you’re going to need the information!)

The prevailing story of the declassifications is that before the election, the intelligence community agreed Russians were planning to “interfere” with the 2016 elections in various ways, with the purpose of undermining confidence in American elections.

However, supposedly that changed on December 9th, 2016, when Obama requested a full assessment of Russian meddling. Almost immediately, this “new” assessment was leaked, claiming Russia was interfering to get Trump elected. This is the story Tulsi Gabbard and the few reporters covering the issue are overwhelmingly going with — Obama demanded a new assessment at the December 9th meeting, so the IC went to work and gave him what he asked for.

Tulsi’s famous graphic

But I just couldn’t get past this paragraph written by NPR on December 10th:

Wait a minute. If Obama JUST REQUESTED the new assessment YESTERDAY, how were senators being briefed on it “LAST WEEK”? This thought nagged at me until I knew there was only one way to stop it.

So I fired up my time machine (search by date) and dove into the rabbit hole.

(This is your last chance to turn back!)

I started by reviewing the exact timeline of the original PDB draft that was set to be presented on December 8th. (This scuttled report makes ZERO mention of Russia interfering with the election to help Donald Trump win.) Somebody (redacted) at the ODNI sent a collaboration request on December 7th for the assorted agencies to hammer out the specific wording of the PDB.

At that time, this was prevailing and accepted opinion of the intelligence community

So far, so good.

December 8th

The next day, coordination was underway, with multiple agencies chiming in on their willingness to help out. Around 1 pm, the urgency got kicked up a bit:

At 2:22, the DHS acknowledges responses from a few agencies — the key one being the FBI.

This is important because roughly an hour and a half later, the FBI declares it will draft a dissenting opinion — effectively blowing up the December 8th PDB (and more importantly, its conclusions).

And just over an hour later, the PDB was formally scrapped.

Based on new guidance.

On December 8th.

The day BEFORE the meeting with Obama, where the new guidance was supposedly requested.

December 9th

The infamous Obama meeting started at 11:30 am on December 9th. Less than half an hour later, the Washington Post published an article outlining Obama’s demand for a review of Russian hacking.

The internet archive link here is wonky, so to read this article you’ll have to screenshot it REALLY quickly. If there’s enough interest I can do it, but the main point is that this article does NOT mention that meeting with senators that initially piqued my interest.

Before the Obama meeting is even over, the new assessment request is already all over the mainstream media.

The most relevant section of these articles is below:

Presumably, this is speaking about the “Wyden letter” requesting that specific classified information about Russian meddling be declassified and released to the public. The letter certainly insinuates that Wyden and the other signatories know something they can’t talk about. This request was made on November 29th — long before that Obama meeting on December 9th.

At 5:43 pm (roughly 4 hours after the conclusion of the meeting), a couple of staffers are going over the plan to create the new assessment when one of them says this: (highlighting mine)

December 9th was a Friday. Did Obama actually order a new assessment the previous Monday, unbeknownst to low-level staffers who were working on the PDB? Is that how the CIA was already “completed” with the project before they were asked to start it? Only one way to find out…..

At 7:36 pm — just 6 hours after the conclusion of the Obama meeting and only an hour after the plan to create the assessment is disseminated — the bombshell Washington Post article is published claiming a new secret CIA assessment has determined that Russia was helping Trump specifically.

(Link to 7:36 article is wonky, so this link goes to 10:45 version. Both have the same relevant info.)

Here’s the money shot, and the initial source for the NPR claim:

But who else will actually confirm the meeting (and not just reference the WP article like NPR did)?

December 10th

Just after midnight, NBC News drops an article outlining the new assessment, but states at this point it cannot confirm the report nor the closed-door hearings.

At 2 am, The New York Times gets into the action, providing a little more insight into WHY the assessment was changed. (Remember, this is roughly 12 hours after Obama requested it. Government does not work that fast.)

And it turns out, the NYT claims, it’s because Russia hacked the RNC but didn’t release any files like they did with the Democrats.

This was presented as BRAND NEW INFORMATION, but had actually been known for months, as reported by ABC News the next day:

Federal authorities concluded months ago that as many as two email systems associated with the Republican National Committee had been attacked by Russian hackers, but those systems were so outdated and had remained unused for so long that neither RNC officials nor authorities became particularly concerned about it, several officials with knowledge of the matter told ABC News.

The reason the RNC emails didn’t get leaked is because they were old and irrelevant. (Unlike the juicy DNC emails showing primary election collusion against Bernie Sanders.)

At 5 pm, the headline of the article was changed, though its body remained the same.

At 12:51 pm, NBC News updated its article to confirm the meeting “last week,” further stating the presentation was made by DNI James Clapper. (Whose underling sent out the “clean” PDB draft on 12/7. Weird if the boss is holding briefings saying Russia was trying to help Trump….)

It was in this article I found that one of the senators briefed on the matter was Harry Reid.

Yes, the same Harry Reid who accused FBI Director James Comey — on October 30th — of sitting on “explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government.”

Click to enlarge

(Side note: This shows the goal of Reid and the Democrats was to not only claim the Russians were helping Trump, but they were doing it WITH TRUMP’S HELP AND APPROVAL.)

Getting back to the NBC News article, Reid flat-out states the FBI has “had this material for a long time.”

Once again, the Obama meeting and request was THE PREVIOUS DAY. Any intelligence the FBI was sitting on “a long time” would have been included in the September 2016 ICA.

Like the conclusion that Russia hacked the DNC…..which actually appeared in the September 2016 ICA.

This conclusion was very loudly publicly echoed by the intelligence community BEFORE THE ELECTION.

Yet the September ICA, along with the early draft of the December PDB, made no mention of Russia interfering to help Trump — even though this information was already in the public sphere.

December 11th

One last link before we move on. In this December 11th article, we get a little bit of new information and corroboration of previous information. First, we finally get to hear from somebody who’s “read the agency’s briefing,” which means it was produced in some sort of readable form and not just presented in a meeting. We also find out the CIA’s conclusion “does not appear to be the product of specific new intelligence obtained since the election.” (After recent disclosures, we know for sure this is the case.)

So at this point it seems pretty clear — the CIA (and/or James Clapper) were briefing senators on the “new” intelligence assessment that Obama had yet to officially request, and the senators were demanding release of that information.

This doesn’t add up.

That’s when it hit me — WHEN did senators start demanding release of that information? Harry Reid’s letter of late October suggests that Comey is hiding intelligence, but not what that intelligence IS. So I dialed back my time machine a little and found this grand slam:

And there it is. Democratic senators claim they have intelligence suggesting Russia meddled TO HELP DONALD TRUMP. Why is that a grand slam?

The article was published a week BEFORE the Obama meeting where he supposedly requested the new assessment! Yet Democratic senators were ALREADY privy to the new intelligence. (Indeed, this is almost certainly what the Wyden letter was hinting at. That was written on November 30th.)

Does that sound right to anyone? The CIA tells senators about a new top secret report before they tell the president?

Sadly, further attempts to ferret out the truth by searching around this timeframe were unsuccessful. There was simply not going to be public information about Obama getting a super top secret memo from the CIA alleging the Russians were trying to help Trump before that December 9th meeting — no matter how much I looked around.

Then I thought about this story:

Specifically, I thought about how we didn’t actually GET that story for like…..six months. If you restricted your search to before this article came out, you simply wouldn’t find the vast majority of the information in that article. (The time machine works both ways!)

Which got me thinking…………what if I tweak the timeframe a little the OTHER way, and see what people were saying roughly 6 months AFTER the December 9th flashpoint…….

And wouldn’t you know it, the outfit that started it all gets to end it, too.

The Washington Post. June 23, 2017. At this point, “everybody” is in agreeance the Russians interfered to help Trump — which means the story can safely be told. (DNI Gabbard won’t blow it up for another 8 years…….)

THE CIA ASSESSMENT WAS COMPLETED AND GIVEN TO OBAMA IN EARLY AUGUST 2016. This means he OBVIOUSLY already KNEW what the “new” assessment was going to say before he demanded it — the conclusion had already been written!

The article goes on to list the people who were “allowed” to know this information (besides CIA director Brennan) — President Obama himself, deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, national security adviser Susan Rice, and Obama’s chief of staff Denis McDonough.

(Take a wild guess at how many of those 5 people were present at the December 9th meeting.)

In fact, it seems to be this early August meeting with the CIA that prompts Obama to request the ORIGINAL September 2016 ICA — which said nothing at all about Russia interfering to help Trump. (If that pissed off the IC, they sure didn’t mention it in the released emails.)

Soon, the ‘circle of trust’ extended to White House homeland-security adviser Lisa Monaco, DNI James Clapper, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey.

(If you guessed all 9 people were later at the December 9th meeting, you’re right!)

A “senior administration official” described the difficulty the CIA had getting the other agencies on board with the idea that Russia was helping Trump.

Of course, we now know one of the reasons the CIA was having a hard time convincing anybody is because they were relying on the Steele Dossier, which even the intelligence agents thought was bullshit:

“DCIA” refers to Director of the CIA John Brennan, who was Obama’s terrorism advisor before being elevated to CIA director in 2013. According to the WP report, he was also the one who got the ball rolling with that “new” assessment for Obama in August. Increasingly, it looks like BOTH ICAs were requested so the CIA could “convince” the other agencies to go along with their bogus assessment. (But, doesn’t it ring true?)

Of course, we didn’t know this back in June 2017 when the Washington Post article was written, much less before the election. And as that election approached, Democrats were focused on minimizing the damage done by the DNC email leaks:

This idea that the Russians “held on” to documents for use after the election was also present in the January 2017 ICA report. But what exactly does that MEAN?

Luckily, the most recent declassifications answer that question, too.

That is some SERIOUS dirt. Like 100 times more serious than anything Putin supposedly did to help Trump. So serious, in fact, I have to wonder — if Putin wanted Trump to win so badly, why didn’t he drop this bombshell BEFORE the election?

As mentioned in an article upthread, Russians were just as surprised as we were that Trump beat Clinton. Everybody who knew anything about politics KNEW that Hillary was going to win, and this was almost certainly held back for “negotiation” after Hillary took office.

This report ALONE should have (and probably did) made honest agents reconsider the idea that Putin’s goal in interfering with the 2016 election was to help Trump. But, just as we were subjected to bad science during covid, we were subjected to bad intelligence during Russiagate. The “experts” already had their conclusions pre-written, they (knowingly) ignored everything to the contrary, and presented their carefully crafted lies as the truth.

And also just like covid, it’s up to independent media to do the work uncovering those lies the mainstream media worked so hard to spread in the first place.

