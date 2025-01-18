(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story!)

It’s been a long four years of getting lectured that Democrats in general and Joe Biden in particular are protecting democracy. That notion has always been absurd from the administration that Executive Ordered vaccine mandates and skipped over their primary process, but maybe it’s fitting that Joe Biden goes out declaring a new Constitutional Amendment:

Like nearly everything else Biden does, this is almost certainly get struck down in the court system — and Democrats should be happy the President (for now) can’t unliterally declare new Constitutional Amendments. (As of now, Democrats — and the media — are clapping along and pretending this will stick.)

You can almost smell Biden’s desperation to leave a legacy. (At least, I sure hope that’s what the smell is.)

Biden wasn’t done there, though:

Finally, the country can start fighting back against some of those outdated sentences created by outdated politicians!

The Florida Grand Jury tasked with investigating covid has released its final, 144-page report. Much of this information has already been released — I copied my article about the preliminary report at the bottom of this one in case you missed it — but there is new information worth talking about. While the preliminary report focused much of its energy on lockdowns, the Grand Jury’s final report focuses on vaccine trials.

In particular, the report notes that one of the biggest mistakes was destroying the control group by giving the vaccine to everybody in the trial. And while the Pharma companies said it would be unethical to NOT give people the ‘life-saving’ shots, the Grand Jury wasn’t convinced:

After this destruction of the initial control groups, later trials proxied immune response biomarkers as equal to protection. (Such as the trials for children.) But each subsequent study was further and further from real information:

At one point, the Grand Jury touches on one of the things that jumped out at me from the initial trial data — just how few people actually got really sick with covid in the first place.

Easily the best smackdown of the report, and maybe of the entire Covid era:

The Grand Jury describes the insidious way that Moderna & Pfizer ‘hid’ adverse reactions — the absence of which were used as proof the shots were “safe”.

In their conclusion, the Grand Jury laments that this behavior, while reprehensible, doesn’t seem to be illegal. (Indeed, the Grand Jury found no basis for criminal charges — partly because of their limited authority to force discovery.)

Overall, the Grand Jury did a great job with the limited time (restricted to 18 months by law) and resources they had. One area I’m disappointed they didn’t mention was the “mix-and-match” approach to boosters. I would be VERY interested to see if there was ANY actual science behind that push. (Isn’t it weird we don’t actually keep track?)

After getting smacked down in the H1B debate, Vivek’s back!

Seems reasonable to get some executive experience if that’s what he wants to do!

Finally, a story presented without comment:

Share

Originally posted on February 8, 2024.

Florida Grand Jury Releases Scathing Covid Report

Other states should do the same

In December 2022, Florida governor Ron DeSantis petitioned for a grand jury to investigate the unresolved issues at the heart of America’s covid response. The grand jury started its investigation in June 2023 and last week released its preliminary report in this 33-page document I’ll go over now.

The report starts with a little history of the grand jury and it’s limitations — mainly that the entity can recommend changes but not enact them. (This leaves the heavy lifting to Florida’s legislature.) The document also stresses the grand jury still has months and months of work left to do and this is by no means a complete account of the covid years.

The first screenshot-worthy section of the report lists some of the agencies who did NOT cooperate with the grand jury. You probably won’t be surprised to hear this list includes the CDC and the FDA.

That’s a huge red flag right there.

The report then dives into the definitions of “safe” and “effective”, noting that in the public health world, declaring something “safe” requires a calculation of initial risk. This step was completely ignored during the covid years when ‘experts’ said everybody was at risk — contrary to the actual science showing it was mostly the old and sick that were at risk of a serious covid case.

The grand jury then dives into the questions surrounding lockdown and mask mandates enforced by government, ultimately determining that ‘experts’ were actually going against the data we had at the time (I wrote about that here), as well as basically all pre-covid pandemic procedures.

In short, this was not an “information” problem, it was a “judgment” problem.

From its review, the grand jury determined that lockdowns in America were likely based on Chinese data, which was always laughably fake. Although the report doesn’t get into the origins of covid, I’m hopeful the grand jury will cover this in a future report, as I believe it will explain much of the response from the ‘experts’.

The report goes on to mention that by the time we knew was covid was, it had been spreading for weeks if not months:

(Reminder that by April 2020, 25% of NYC had antibodies. That’s millions of ‘missed’ cases right there.)

The report goes on to mention what was obvious to many of us in March 2020: lockdowns would lead to missed routine healthcare, with the effect getting worse as time passes:

But if you mentioned this in 2020, the ‘experts’ wanted you kicked out of the conversation.

The grand jury goes on to state that ‘experts’ have been conflating mental health issues caused by covid to mental health issues caused by the dramatic restructuring of American life:

In the final analysis of lockdowns, the report states:

It is clear to this Grand Jury that whatever benefits inured from these mandates, they were not worth the price.

The focus of the report then shifts to masks, with the grand jury highlighting the incredibly weak science used to justify the mask mandates. (Including the hair dresser ‘study’ and the laughably irrelevant Kansas ‘study’.) These studies were used to ‘justify’ not performing randomized controlled trials, even though they had little correlation with the real world.

I’m with the grand jury on this one — the CDC didn’t look because they knew what they would find. (There are more than a few examples from the last couple years!)

The report continues:

And this was obvious when watching real people wear their masks in the real world — they were CONSTANTLY fiddling with their masks, readjusting them, pulling them down to cough……and then going back to playing on their (dirty) smartphones.

The grand jury then dives into aerosol spread, which was only briefly mentioned (and then erased) by the ‘experts’, and how it meant masks and social distancing were irrelevant:

But ultimately, the ‘experts’ never tackled aerosol spread for the same reason they didn’t do RCTs on masking: They knew what they would find — there was no justification for masks OR social distancing.

The report concludes with the statement that the ‘experts’ weren’t actually “Following the Science” when demanding masks, lockdowns, and other NPIs, and in fact those ‘experts’ often attacked the people who knew the data. (I feel so seen right now!)

Ultimately, this report is why I’m not worried that Ron DeSantis won’t be able to get covid justice as president in 2024 — he can still blow the entire thing wide open in Florida.