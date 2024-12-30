(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!

Hello, Screamers! I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and are successfully navigating this strange, airport-timelike period until after New Year’s Day. What time is it? What DAY is it? Are these leftovers still good? Why is football always on?

This is the last Monday of 2024 (thank God), so today I decided to go back over all the year’s pawsitivity posts and re-feature a picture or video from each — sort of an 2024 All-star lineup!

(Note: Clicking the link on a date takes you to the original post, so you may want to bookmark this article as a handy way to “access” the year’s past pawsitivity posts!)

Obviously this is extremely long, so let’s just jump right in!

January 1st - “The euphemism treadmill”

January 8th (Courtesy of MotW in the comments) - “It’s all going to pot”

January 15th — “Steven (and his friends) vs. a wooden board”

January 22nd — “Playing to a packed cow-se”

January 29th — “You’re not sick……”

February 5th — “Swinging on the swing set”

February 12th — “Clouds are MADE of silver lining, actually!”

February 20th — “The first nice day of the year”

February 26th — “Some things never change”

March 4th — “Let’s see you get out of this, Donald Trump!”

“Ah! Well. Nevertheless…….”

March 11th — “Already got my summer bod”

March 18th — “The bottle never lies”

March 25th — “Individually, I love people……but when they start to group….”

April 1st — “How would you describe your work?”

April 15th (tax day) — “Where’s all your money gone, Dony?”

April 22nd — “These cats are busted……and they know it”

April 29th — “That’s my name, too!”

May 6th — “Partners in Crime”

(For variety’s sake, I’m only featuring one G&B picture. They could obviously win every week!)

May 13th — “If happiness had a face”

May 20th — “When you’re too savage for a bat flip…..”

May 28th — “A wild libertarian appears…….”

June 3rd — “Ray, is this heaven?”

June 10th — “Don’t be silly……..”

June 17th — “Remembering what it’s all about”

June 24th — “My, how the turntables have…..turned”

July 1st — “A real photo taken in the real world”

July 8th — “‘Murica”

July 15th — “The moment Trump won”

July 22nd — “Kai doesn’t see the problem…….”

July 29th — “Waking up the forest”

August 5th — “Focus”

August 12th — “Wings, please”

August 19th — “My new best friend”

August 26th — “Salvy’s Sandlot”

(Remember this for later!)

September 3rd — “Missed Opportunity”

September 9th — “Onward, my trusty steed!”

September 16th — “Decades ahead of the times”

September 23rd — “I found your dog”

September 30th — “Screaming Matt Taibbi”

October 7th — “Fantasy meets reality”

October 15th — “It actually IS rocket science”

Bonus video — “It was nice while it lasted”

October 21st — “A rare media win”

October 28th — “Rabbit Sim”

November 4th — “My happy place”

November 12th — “Election Coverage”

November 18th — “The Impurrrrial march”

November 25th — “Guess who’s home!”

December 2nd — “Christmas in December”

December 9th — “Police response”

December 16th — “Just like dad…….almost”

December 23rd — “Body sledding”

And that (finally) brings us to today! Remember how I told you to remember Salvy’s Sandlot? Here’s the reason — yesterday CBS aired the Musial Awards, which “celebrate the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character”.

Of course, nobody in sports embodies class and character more than Roberto Clemente award winner Salvador Perez, so it’s no surprise he was honored with a Musial award. What WAS a surprise was who joined him on stage — the kids from Salvy’s Sandlot!

Here’s the full clip from last night’s national broadcast. (Skip to 6:58 to watch Perez hit autographed whiffle balls into the crowd!)

What an incredible experience for those kids!

And there we have it! A year’s worth of pawsitivity, all in one post! Did your favorite video make the list? What would you include on your own “highlight” reel? (If somebody actually goes back and makes a list, I’ll create a custom post for them!")

Also, let’s hear those happy holiday stories! (Save the angry ones for tomorrow. It’s Monday!)

OK, you didn’t think I’d really limit myself to one Gangster & Bonnie pic, did you?