Screaming into the Void

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Mrs. McFarland's avatar
Mrs. McFarland
4d

Right now the best thing for me in life is to stare at the extremely large glass of Pinot Grigio in front of me and scream “ WE FUCKING TOLD YOU SO!” We were ridiculed for being conspiratorial whackos, MAGA Trump sycophants, humanity hating COVID spreading morons, etc etc etc… and oh oops! We were right! It’s so incredulous and the meh lukewarm reaction from those who were all in is disturbing AF. You were LIED to by the highest government health officials with steroidal fear mongering…where’s the outrage?? The intended and more so unintended will be felt for decades…it’s all indefensible. I could go on for hours, but it would make no difference and my wine is getting warm.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

"The best things in life aren't things."

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