(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Conan once declared the answer to the headline’s question to be "To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!" But he was wrong, too.

The real answer is a functioning plumbing system. (I’m sure Karen Bass agrees.)

Thus, today’s best news must be the return of our functioning plumbing system! To give you an idea of the extent of the issue, here’s just one room — the problem ran the entire length of the house.

Obviously the job isn’t finished but the situation’s no longer at emergency levels — some touchup and sealant and nobody will know the difference! (Unless they look.)

As excited I was for that first hot shower, G was even more excited about the return of the sink!

Thus (mostly) ends our latest episode of “Life: Shit goes wrong.”

Now let’s get to the usual Monday happy!

Not all superheroes wear costumes…

…but some do!

It’s such a shame that in today’s day and age, there are those who take advantage of our high-trust society. Who steals from an honesty milk stall?

BUSTED! (Both the thief and the milk bottle.)

I’m pretty sure somebody suggested this great video of magic tricks for dogs, but I don’t remember who it was! (If it was you, take credit in the comments and I’ll edit this! Edit: It was Damien McKenna!)

Great compilation!

Nothing can affect a baseball game more than the sun. A smart player has a plan for even the most unlikely situation — like Vaughn Grissom on this brilliant double play-starting ground ball.

It bothers me that the announcers don’t immediately understand the situation. Brilliant play from Grissom!

(Reminds me of the intro to “THISKIDSNOTALRIGHT”)

Bear visits his favorite mud puddle:

That’s the highlight of his day! (And mine, too!)

This week was the anniversary of the infamous “Pine Tar Game,” in which Royals slugger George Brett seemingly hit a go-ahead home run against the hated New York Yankees. However, the Yankees had a trick up their sleeve — knowing that Brett was using too much pine tar on his bat. After the homer, the Yankees informed the umpires, who called Brett out — ending the game.

Brett did not take it well.

Four days later the decision was overturned, Brett’s homer was allowed, and the game was ordered to resume in the top of the ninth with the Royals leading. (Without Brett, who was ejected for the above outburst.)

But even the resumption of the game was filled with drama, as the Yankees attempted to appeal to the umpires that Brett and UL Washington (the player on base) never touched the bases on Brett’s homer. The twist was that none of that day’s umpires were assigned to the start of the game — they obviously didn’t see if the runners touched the bases.

However, umpire Dave Phillips produced a notarized statement from the original umpiring crew stating the runners HAD touched all the bases, and the Royals won the game 5-4, almost a month after it had started.

The Pine Tar Bat is on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Though it travels around often.)

In kitty’s house, everybody eats:

Raccoon attempts to fix “leak” in the pond, discovers physics instead.

That’s what I found for you this week! In happy political news, Rand Paul is on a hot streak releasing files about Antony Fauci before the two clash in Washington on Wednesday. There’s really nothing groundbreaking here (at least for Screamers — the same is not true of MSM watchers), but the files further prove what we already knew. Expect a summary of these files, along with a look at the indictment of David Morens, sometime this week!

As long as another water pipe doesn’t burst.

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