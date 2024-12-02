We’ve talked a bit about Trump’s great nominations for his upcoming administration — the latest being Kash Patel to head the FBI — but he’s had some serious missteps as well. I think it’s important to be honest when Trump (or whoever) makes mistakes, so today I want to quickly go over a few recent ones.

First up, DEA. Mainly that there’s going to continue to be a DEA, but also Trump’s pick to run it — Chad Cronister. As Hillsborough (Florida) County Sherriff, Chronister had a TERRIBLE record during covid:

This is not the type of person we need heading Drug Enforcement:

Remember how after the covid madness, the ‘experts’ tried to tell us the rules were just suggestions? Here’s a Sheriff calling those “suggestions” “orders” and arresting people who disobey. (Because the only tool government has is the giant sledgehammer of force!)

Here Chronister is promoting perhaps the dumbest rule on the planet: socially distanced boating.

While outside.

Boating.

But somehow he got EVEN WORSE on the subject after the vaccines were available. While he didn’t want to MANDATE the jabs, he wanted to ENCOURAGE them. And what’s the best way to do that? Use the power you have over people to punish them if they disobey you!

See the misinformation? He learned it from medical professionals and scientists.

The only way this guy should be head of the DEA is if he promises to eliminate the DEA as his first act. And even then, I dunno………..

Matt Gaetz is out as Trump’s AG pick, and Pam Bondi has since been nominated for that role. She’s been in and around the Trump orbit for years, including this 2018 event during which she’s the AG for then-Florida-governor Rick Scott during which Bondi advocates for Red Flag laws and government snitch lines:

An app where kids can anonymously report their peers to law enforcement? What could POSSIBLY go wrong?!?!?!?

Now perhaps Trump and Bondi have different views about this now that they’ve seen the way that government can be weaponized against the citizens — but it sure would be nice to hear them say so out loud and with force.

I certainly don’t want Red Flag Bondi to hand down orders to Whatever You Say Chronister and have them start seizing guns. Just like the First Amendment can’t survive government deciding what is and isn’t legal speech, the Second Amendment can’t survive government deciding who gets to be armed.

Finally, we get past the people and to the ideas. I’ve talked now and then about the threat the dollar faces from the BRICS countries (mostly because we overprint and use our reserve status as a weapon), and it seems Donald Trump is taking the issue seriously:

First all, it should be pointed out that we kicked our ‘enemies’ out of the SWIFT banking system and into each other’s arms — which was entirely foreseeable. And it would be VERY BAD for Americans if the dollar lost its reserve currency status. But I think the way to fix the problem is to make the dollar attractive (and stable) again, and not to threaten sovereign nations with sanctions if they trade with people we don’t like. Perhaps that’s the best of a bunch of bad options, but I’m not convinced.

Thoughts?

