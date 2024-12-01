One reason I like this guy:
Another video — but remember, we ALREADY know the FBI was working 1/6 for weeks before the event
One reason I like this guy:
Another video — but remember, we ALREADY know the FBI was working 1/6 for weeks before the event
No posts
Going through a FOIA dump today but this just came across the wire.....and how lucky is it that it also ties into the upcoming article I'm researching.......
Like I said:
Every day since November 5th. has been Christmas!
Many people say let bygones be bygones with the lawfare conducted against Trump. I disagree. The people in the DOJ and FBI can NOT be allowed to walk or just get a scolding. If they walk, then this pox on our nation will only guarantee the inevitable wielding of more outrageous ways the government can use power to punish political adversaries. The Left needs to experience being on the receiving end to understand just how awful it is. IMO the use of legitimate lawfare is the only way to eliminate it. Make the process the penalty...and then maybe give them a slap on the hand after they're bankrupt and have been made a lesson of ffor posterity.
As Slim Shaddy says; I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in.
It goes............:
1. Joe, James, and Hunter Biden must all be convicted and then pardon them.
2. Merrick Garland. Convict him of treason and then send him to a deserted island.
3. Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James. All need to go to prison.
4. Matthew Graves, the lead January 6 prosecutor, and his deputies, need to be arrested and put on trial, and they need to be hit with a massive personal lawsuit that the US government refuses to defend them from
5. ANYONE involved with the Mar-a-Lago raid, from top to bottom, needs to be raked over the coals.
6. Any judge who went along with the government overreach in the 1/6 charade should be impeached and removed from office.
7. just for shits-and-giggles, make life hell for Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Eric Swalwell