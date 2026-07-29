Not much can get me up before the sun rises, but today’s Senate hearing grilling Anthony Fauci about his recently released “diary entries” has me chugging coffee and slapping myself awake.

If you’re crazy enough (or East coast enough) to be awake, watch and comment live as Fauci (probably) forgets everything he ever did and has no idea what anybody is talking about.

I think the chance Fauci faces criminal action is very low, but if America can (finally) see that “Saint Fauci” was a lying charlatan this whole time, I’ll sleep a little better tonight.

Paul starting out with a powerful summary of what Fauci knew (the virus was probably a lab leak) while lying to the American people about the original gain of function funding and the fraudulent proximal origins paper.

Now switching up the argument to Fauci’s double-talk about what gain of function research actually means (this is the easiest lie to prove, IMO) and how Fauci conspired with co-workers to delete and emails.

Senator Peters now up, calling the entire hearing a sham and declaring that Paul has been calling for accountability against Fauci for years. (It’s almost like we’ve known Fauci has been lying for years.)

Peters complaining we’re “looking back” at the past — as if the covid era has even been addressed in the slightest. (We can’t learn anything if we’re not honest about what happened.)

Fauci now making an opening statement, talking about how wonderful he is and how many awards he has. (Note: Fauci does NOT look good today. Shaking while talking.) Rambling about how Paul is obsessed with him (probably because he’s a rock star), and therefore he’s going to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to not answer any questions.

(This is where things get interesting.)

Paul: Dr. Fauci, do you have an answer for this horrible allegation?

Fauci:

This is NOT a good look for Fauci, it’s allowing Paul to dominate the conversation and making Fauci look like a coward for not even answering if there’s a folder in front of him.

Peters back on the mic, fearmongering about future pandemics and how Orange Man is Bad.

Now Peters proclaims that hundreds of officials were involved with covid, and it’s not fair to single out Fauci. This is true. Prosecute them all.

Senator Johnson up now, he’s sure to drag Fauci though the mud on this. He starts with VAERS and other obvious safety signals that Fauci covered up because the true information would lead to “vaccine hesitancy.”

Fauci declines to answer all questions.

Senator Hassan now apologizing to Fauci for Rand Paul being a big meanie head, while mentioning that Orange Man is Bad.

!!!Surprise Elon Musk name drop!!!

Senator Lankford with a very reasonable summary of how Fauci’s “recommendations” affected millions of Americans. Loved ones died alone, churches were shuttered, kids lost years of learning, etc. He’s upset we won’t be getting information about these decisions today.

Senator Blumenthal up now, trying to re-write history and claim hospitals were overflowing. (This was only true in places that sped up their curves by infecting all the at-risk at once.) Claims we (MAGA?) call nurses “woke.” (I have never once heard this.)

Senator Scott calls Fauci an egomaniac liar and brings up how Fauci and Morens conspired to conceal information from FOIA requests, including using personal email. He has the receipts.

Fauci pleads the Fifth.

Senator Kim takes over and gives yet another tongue bath to Fauci. I hope young democrats out there see what’s happening right now — Senate Democrats would rather defend Fauci than get to the bottom of what happened to them.

Senator Hawley now up, asking Fauci simple questions (what day is it?), but Fauci is stuck pleading the Fifth on every single question. Hawley claims that Fauci isn’t allowed to plead the Fifth because he’s got a pardon. He’s the first one to bring up that Fauci pushed for people to nominate him for (and win) cash prizes.

Senator Fetterman (in a suit!) now describing the challenges of being Lt. Governor during the pandemic. Discussing the lab leak theory and wondering why it became partisan. (We know from Fauci’s emails that he ran to the Democrats for cover from Rand Paul, and that ensured Democrats would not be interested in getting to the bottom of covid origins.)

Senator Moreno asks Fauci what the Fifth Amendment says. Fauci takes the Fifth. Moreno asks again. Fauci takes the Fifth again. Moreno lists many of the stupid covid policies and their effects on Americans, while Fauci remains silent.

Edit: This passage was too good not to clip.

Senator Ernst declares that Americans no longer trust public health, and for good reason. She notes that Fauci pushed harsh covid restrictions (tiplines, closed schools) and Americans deserve answers to why that was. She accuses Fauci of funding gain of function research in the Netherlands and Wisconsin.

Senator Moody is up now, recounting how in Florida they fought back against the lockdowns and empowered a grand jury to investigate covid. (I went over this grand jury report here.) She brings up how Fauci told Americans not to wear masks, but later claimed that recommendation was to save the masks for healthcare workers, not to protect Americans. She also brings up how the 6-foot rule “sort of just appeared.”

Rand Paul now up again, highlighting how Fauci was saying one thing in public and another in private. He plays a video of Fauci downplaying the lab leak.

Senator Johnson up again, dovetailing on Paul’s mention of natural immunity. This leads to Johnson reading testimony about hospital protocol and medical personnel knew Remdesivir was extremely dangerous, yet it remained the standard of care.

During Senator Scott’s second round, he highlights Bill Gates and asks if Fauci funded or collaborated with Gates. Fauci obviously takes the Fifth.

Rand Paul declares that because Fauci has a pardon he can’t take the Fifth, therefore the committee will be holding a contempt vote next week.

Edit: After the hearing, Paul spoke to the media about Dr. Fauci:

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

TL;DR:

The Bee is already on it:

I worked long and hard on this summary of the hearing — Fauci pleads the Fifth 110 times. (111 if you count his opening statement.)