If yesterday’s Rage Against the War Machine rally was an appetizer, today’s Rescue the Republic rally was a prime rib steak. Thousands flocked to DC to hear some of the biggest names in MAGA/MAHA alliance. Unlike yesterday’s clips featuring small clips of all speakers, today I’ll be featuring the complete speeches of some of the biggest ‘stars’ of the movement. (In order of appearance.)

Enjoy!

First up, Jordan Peterson discusses the foundation of community:

Tulsi Gabbard ripped the neocon agenda a new one, at one point declaring “A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney.” (And the neocon agenda. And nuclear war.)

Former (and current?) presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. recounted the ways in which government violated our Constitutional rights during covid:

In this clip, Russell Brand and Jordan Peterson marvel at the sequence of events that brought them together:

In (IMO) the most entertaining speech of the night, Matt Taibbi eviscerates everybody involved in the Censorship Industrial Complex.

I know I’m not the only Jimmy Dore fan in the house, and tonight he gave a half speech/half standup routine with a heavy emphasis on media malfeasance:

Former Democrat and founder of #WalkAway Brandon Straka outlines exactly how the government will implement a social credit score — because it’s already happened to him:

Next up, Jack Posobiec and Mike Benz discuss the two-tiered justice system in America:

And finally, the other half of the “America This Week” sandwich Walter Kirn ponders one of his favorite childhood songs. (If I had a hammer)

If you have 5 hours to set aside, you can watch the entire event here! (Edit: Looks like the stream got broken at some point, the final 90ish minutes are here - 6 1/2 hours total.)

Who gave your favorite speech, Screamers?

