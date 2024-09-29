Today was the 2nd (now annual?) Rage Against the War Machine rally in Washington DC. I spent the day watching and making these video highlights — hope you enjoy!

From literally the opening sentence of Keith Knight’s opening speech, you knew this wasn’t going to be your typical gathering in DC:

OH! So it’s gonna be one of THOSE kind of parties, is it? All right, I’m here for it.

Next up was GWoT veteran Dan McKnight, who reminded the audience that in American’s Constitutional system, the states are supposed to be the ones with the real power:

Political commentator Garland Nixon came to the rally as a historical anti-war, anti-establishment leftie. Here, he offers his perspective of the today’s pro-war left.

Dan McAdams sat down with Clint Russell and Josie the Redheaded Libertarian for an open discussion. Here, McAdams and Russell discuss war and inflation:

And here, McAdams answers Josie’s question regarding the 10th Amendment and explains why local government might not always be better:

Former presidential candidate Aaron Day notes that the real battle isn’t exactly drawn down international borders — while also getting in a jab at President Trump…….

Journalist Ian Caroll used his time to talk about the “new face” of war — sometimes referred to as “5th gen warfare” (as Robert Malone likes to say).

He could have left out the bit about the cat videos, but the point is well taken.

Julian Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton spoke about his brother’s vision for Wikileaks and talks about the importance of source documents. (I feel like this was a standard view of journalists in the past, right?)

This is why I’m always trying to read — and provide for you — source documents in relevant cases.

Jose Vega took the stage and reminded the audience that being right is more important that being in the majority:

Co-host of the event Nick Brana explains how war is the excuse used to undermine our Constitutional freedoms:

But our American history is actually quite anti-war, notes David Benner:

Dan McAdams returned for a solo speech and recounted his time protesting the Iraq war from the right:

His remarks about the “peace candidate” are spot-on.

Russell Dobular discusses our need to be ruled — and notes that the country seems to be without a president….and running exactly the same as when we HAD a president.

Diane Sare — Senate candidate from New York — discussed the history of Lyndon LaRouche, drawing obvious parallels to what’s happening in America today:

When Eric Brakey took the stage, he asked a poignant question:

And in a fitting final video of the day, Ivan Raiklin discusses tomorrow’s Rescue the Republic rally and its diverse list of speakers:

There you have it! My personal highlights of today’s Rage Against the War Machine rally. If you were intrigued by what you saw, check out the entire four-hour rally here!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Last night, the Royals clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2015! Here’s a bonus picture from the celebration: