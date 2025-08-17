A very minor update to the story about the Trump administration taking over the DC police.

Ultimately, both sides agreed to block Cole from assuming the role, while effectively returning the department to Police Chief Pamela Smith. Cole is now required to go through Mayor Murial Bowser before directing the MPD, but Bowser is still mandated to adhere to requests made by Cole. Under the agreement, the Trump administration retains control of the police force.

The result of Cloud Elvengrail's lawsuit was unsurprising, especially in Portland.

A Multnomah County judge ruled on Thursday that the Portland Police Bureau does not have to enforce the city's noise ordinances on protesters involved in the 24-hour Antifa occupation outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in South Portland.

Also in Oregon……

“The majority of DMV records are considered a public record and are available by making a request and paying a fee,” said Robert Craig Daniels, the DMV Records Section Manager and Privacy Officer. Daniels and his team process the requests for personal information. Records show the DMV has processed nearly seven million requests for this information since 2020, charging those buyers more than $60 million across the same time period. A DMV spokesperson said the money is split between the DMV, ODOT, and the state agency that maintains the data.

Putin’s recent trip to Alaska left us without hard answers, but did provide this amazing footage:

That’s Trump being the showman.

We should get more clarity on this subject tomorrow when Zelensky (and the EU clownshow) make a visit to DC.

But before we get too excited, it looks like they’ll be there to argue for the continuation of the war…..without actually meaningfully contributing to the war effort.

European leaders said on Sunday that they would join President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine when he meets with President Trump on Monday at the White House, as they strive to show solidarity against Russia and avoid being sidelined in peace talks. “Our goal tomorrow is to present a united front between Europeans and Ukrainians,” President Emmanuel Macron of France told reporters. “I don’t believe Putin wants peace. I believe he wants Ukraine’s capitulation.”

Much like recent homelessness rules attacked “harm reduction” funding, the Trump administration is using federal funding as leverage over sanctuary states such as Washington.

The governor’s response was not surprising:

Finally, a story from Canada, where striking flight attendants were ordered back to work by the Canadian government.

The response? “Get bent, hosers.”

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) directed Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to "resume their duties” by 2 p.m. ET Sunday after Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu imposed a binding arbitration and extended the existing contract until a new agreement is reached. But the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) called the order "blatantly unconstitutional" and said its members "remain on strike."

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share