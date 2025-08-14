Donald Trump is a lot of things. He’s a showman, a braggart, a world-class troll, a media powerhouse, and an accomplished executive. But more important than all these things, Donald Trump is the Great Revealer. His mere existence sends Democrats into tizzy, and his actions — no matter how reasonable or sane — MUST reflexively be opposed.

I’m sure I don’t have to remind you of the covid years. Trump banned travel from China, so Democrats told people to go out into the streets. Trump wanted the country to open around Easter 2020, so Democrats demanded lockdowns well into 2021. Trump said the vaccine was coming and would ‘solve’ covid, so Democrats clamored to voice their opposition to it.

This often puts Democrats on the wrong side of “80/20” issues, in which 80% of people hold a particular position. To be sure, Democrats also put THEMSELVES on the wrong side of these issues — as with boys in girls’ sports — but just as often, they’re forced into it by Trump Opposition Syndrome.

That’s the case this week, as Trump invoked part of the Home Rule Act to effectively take control of the DC police for 30 days to help clean up the city — specifically crime and homelessness. (Using the very federal rules recently put into place.)

Democrats immediately jumped onto whatever platform would host them to declare this was (you guessed it!) an authoritarian takeover and a distraction from the Epstein Files.

If Chuck Schumer can walk around the Capitol at dawn with a full security team, DC is OBVIOUSLY safe! Trump is just exaggerating the problem so he can SEIZE CONTROL! Tell ‘em, Jamie Raskin!

Included in the talking point package was the nugget that “violent crime was down 35% in DC”! But one of the things we learned during covid was how percentages are used to create misleading statistics. “Crime is down,” sure, but down from WHAT?

From a huge spike in 2023 that saw a 35% increase in homicides and 39% increase in violent crime.

Use your time machine (search by date), and you can find all sorts of horror stories about life on the streets of Washington DC.

And the most important fact of the story is that DC, even after the Home Rule Act, is largely run by the federal government. If the Metro Police are unable (or unwilling) to enforce the laws of the District, there’s no state police to help. (DC is specifically NOT a state or a part of one so that state doesn’t have increased power in the federal government.)

Trump’s future wishes to do the same thing in Chicago or Portland will get a lot more pushback, but I don’t think that’s what Democrats are really worried about, here. I think they’re worried that Trump will clean up DC like he cleaned up the border — leaving voters to face the stark reality that Portland looks the way that Portland looks because the leaders of Portland want it to look that way.

If historically “the people” cry out for an authoritarian leader to take control and clean up the streets, wouldn’t cleaning up the streets FIRST be the best thing for Democratic strongholds to do? (Related note: Day two of Cloud Elvengrail's court hearing was today. She’s suing the city of Portland for ignoring crimes at ICE protests. Katie Daviscourt was there and has the rundown.)

In more recent news, Democrats have taken a little time from declaring gerrymandering the worst thing in the world to promote their attempts to further gerrymander California.

Texas is gerrymandering to DESTROY democracy, but here in California, we gerrymander to SAVE democracy! See the difference, everybody?

Here’s the full Newsom event. He starts speaking at 49:50, but there’s also an Adam Schiff sighting at 37:45 and an appearance from “independent” redistricting commission Sara Sadhwani at 2:30.

Edit to add:

Free month to the first person who finds the bonus "cookie" (super interesting factoid).

Hint: It's somewhere on Sara Sadhwani's page