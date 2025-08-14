Screaming into the Void

SimulationCommander
7h

Free month to the first person who finds the bonus "cookie" (super interesting factoid).

Hint: It's somewhere on Sara Sadhwani's page

BetterOffRed
7h

I go into DC almost 1X a month, mostly to the VetAdmin hospital in NE, but occasionally to events. Rarely have I gone at night, and there are warnings AT THE VENUES to never walk alone, park on the street or carry bags.

It's a scary place, and I can handle myself. But- if you look vulnerable, you WILL be a victim.

Friends live in NW DC and VA & MD bordering DC; at night dare not walk dogs, bike to get icecream or take a stroll.

I'm glad Trump has declared necessary control.

Drug users, homeless people and miscreants must be dealt with, as appropriate.

