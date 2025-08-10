It’s no secret Portland has a homeless problem. With local rent skyrocketing, a more-terrible-than-most covid response, and perverse homeless incentives, the issue has exploded in recent years. The city-run dashboard pinpointing campsite reports looks more or less like a map of the city itself, and features over 130,000 reports in the last year alone!

Today it’s already 132k…..

The numbers are staggering. 12.4 MILLION pounds of trash removed over the last year? A 65% increase in homelessness from 2015 to 2023, with an estimated 16% increase in unsheltered homelessness and 24% increase in sheltered homelessness from 2023 to 2024. All those services can’t be cheap, right?

They are not.

In Portland, “homeless services” means far more than just picking up the trash or opening a new shelter. The city has a whole host of “solutions” that look great on a flowchart but don’t actually solve the problem.

The issue of homelessness is a difficult one for government to solve, because the problems (and therefore the solutions) don’t exactly fit into the flowchart above. Generally, cities are dealing with three types of homeless people, with varying amounts of crossover between the groups in any specific situation:

The temporarily down on their luck. These are people who perhaps got caught with an ill-timed rent increase or the loss of job. They are typically motivated to get back into the swing of things with just a little help. Drug addicts. People like this are drawn to Portland because of the public intoxication laws and lackadaisical attitude of law enforcement. (I wrote about this a while back.) Mentally ill. Here, we’re talking about people who simply cannot function on their own as part of a normal society.

There’s also another, smaller, group of people who (believe it or not) are homeless as a lifestyle choice. These people are overwhelmingly young, and simply travel up I5 or Route 101 during the summer to take advantage of Portland’s “perks,” often staying in beach towns where it’s easy to find a good bonfire party. They travel back south when the weather turns cold again. This group should be ignored completely. They LIKE the lifestyle and no amount of “resources” will get them off the streets.

These three (or four) groups must be treated very differently. The first group is the best served by the “hand up, not hand out” approach that most people think of when they think of “homeless services.”

However, in Portland, the city has effectively decided to enable the second and third groups via policies such as handing out pipes and foil to addicts. And while Multnomah County was shamed into pausing that particular program, connected NGOs are still actively pursuing the same mission (and probably with the same tax dollars).

This has predictable consequences.

(As City Journal notes, these consequences also affect the children in the camps.)

And effectively, this approach means that a sizeable portion of the money spent on “homeless services” actually goes TO KEEP PEOPLE HOMELESS. Often, these companies simply sign people up for services and then never actually deliver them. On paper, everything looks fine — but the actual person on the street isn’t seeing any of that aid.

That leads us to the biggest problem with Portland’s approach — the complete lack of political will to solve the issue. Even after Portland wised up and passed a camping ban in the city, county sheriffs simply refused to book violators. Thus, the problem continues to worsen. Downtown is a shell of its former self, with tents and the smell of piss dominating the streets. Businesses that somehow survived the covid madness are closing as they realize the vibrant downtown Portland they used to know isn’t coming back.

Last week, local homeless expert (but not THAT kind) Kevin Dahlgren recounted his years-long effort to clean the Springwater Corridor, a popular trail that connects Portland with the nearby town of Gresham. Day after day, Dahlgren showed up and connected people with the services they needed and explained that living along Gresham’s part of the trail was no longer an option. Today, that area of the corridor is clean and homeless-free, while on the Portland side:

It’s not magic dirt that keeps the Gresham area clear — it’s political will. In Portland, the incentives to actually KEEP people on the street are incredibly powerful. The money is flowing to the politically connected, who create their own job security by failing.

But those days may just be coming to an end. Late last month, President Trump signed an Executive Ordered entitled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” The relevant section:

I haven’t been this impressed with Trump since “Remain in Mexico.” Clearly he or somebody in his administration understands the terrible incentives put into place by places like Portland. By threatening to withhold funding from areas enabling the homeless population instead of helping them, Trump gets directly to the heart of the problem and offers places like Portland a face-saving way to perform an about-face. (Much like the city did with DEI practices.)

Oregon leaders have mostly stayed silent about the executive order, but if they were smart they’d take this lifeline with both hands. Everybody knows what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working, and citizens are fed up. If they were smart, they’d take the same approach that Dahlgren used in Gresham: Connect people to the specific services they need to get them off the streets for good, and tell those who refuse to move along.

Done correctly, Portland could become a place of second chances for people actually looking for one. A city where providers are actually worried about the well-being of the people they’re supposedly trying to help, instead of trying to pad the bottom line by offering phantom services. A city you go to in order to get clean and turn your life around. A place of redemption.

That sure would beat the reputation Portland has today.

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

A happy 90th birthday to Ron Paul! Wish I was at the party to celebrate! (The livestream is the next best thing!) Here’s one of my favorite clips about one of my favorite subjects:

RON PAUL 2008!!!

Also, here’s a bonus Bonnie from today’s nap! (She’s a former homeless success story!)