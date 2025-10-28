Attempts to circumvent the First Amendment via foreign governments are a common occurrence. The EU’s Digital Services Act is a prominent example, though other countries are throwing their hats in the censorship ring as well. I previously wrote about the UK government colluding with the Biden administration (among others) to censor true covid information. Although Trump has pulled back on these sorts of institutional deals, that censorship apparatus doesn’t disappear and it doesn’t stop working.

Back in September I wrote about the UK government (via surrogate Ofcom) attempting to fine American companies (notably 4chan) for their refusal to answer to Ofcom’s demands for “transparency,” as mandated by the Online Safety Act. In response, free speech lawyers Preston Byrne and Ron Coleman teamed up to represent 4chan (pro bono) in the matter.

As a very brief recap, the lawyers filed a complaint stating — more or less — that 4chan is a legal American company and doesn’t answer to the UK government or Ofcom.

Somewhat predictably, Ofcom ignored that argument and recently e-mailed (seriously) its recent “ruling” on the matter and confirming 4chan’s £20,000 fine is to be paid by November 13th. (The company is also accruing daily penalties of £100.) The full “ruling” is below:

4chan Confirmation Decision 1 1 2.36MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Unsurprisingly, Ofcom ruled that OF COURSE it had the power to demand US companies comply with UK laws — the UK government told them so!

International (and domestic) censorship is the entire point of this Ofcom mission to begin with, but here’s the thing — the UK doesn’t get to determine what Americans are allowed to say. Ever. And they CERTAINLY don’t get to erase the First Amendment via fiat.

Most of the report is circular logic explaining why Ofcom can, in fact, ignore the First Amendment, but once we get a little closer to the end we see a very interesting passage:

Ofcom wants to make an example out of 4chan so other American companies are pressured into complying with Ofcom’s regulation. (Remember, Ofcom is funded BY the companies it regulates.) Ofcom doesn’t want to outright ban 4chan from the UK side, but they REALLY don’t want every American company to tell the agency to take a flying leap — there goes all the funding!

Interestingly, Ofcom considers refusal to respond to its demands to be an “aggravating factor” when considering the amount of the fine — ironic, considering refusing to comply is supposedly the basis for the fine in the first place.

WHY WON’T YOU JUST LIE BACK AND THINK OF ENGLAND?!?!??

Well, naturally Preston Byrne didn’t think much of this “ruling” from Ofcom and set up a page featuring “The Ofcom Files,” where interested parties (such as myself) can read the primary documents of the case. On the page, Byrne notes:

4chan operates its business entirely lawfully in the United States with exactly zero regulatory paperwork required. Zero as in none. All of the paperwork called for in these letters is what the UK expects every Internet company in the world that hasn’t geo-blocked the entire island to maintain and file. Every demand, it expects everyone to comply with. Every threat and penalty – including threats of multi-year prison terms – contained in these letters pertains to speech and conduct which is constitutionally protected in the United States.

Byrne also noted in another conversation that American interest in the issue has been high — a development he classified as “very encouraging.” I can’t imagine any American companies are happy to be effectively subjected to regulation by every country on the planet.

If we zoom out a little, the problem quickly becomes apparent — if US companies must comply with UK “speech” laws, they must comply with ALL foreign speech laws. That’s a recipe for a free speech-free internet.

I have no problem if the UK wants to build its own firewall to keep “dangerous” speech off its neutered internet. At least then the UK government would be honest about its intentions and we wouldn’t be funding our own censorship. Just like we don’t have to follow their rules on our shores, they don’t have to follow our rules on their shores. Surely the Brits could build their own Twitter, right? (Maybe USAID could help!) Then they’d be able to track down every bacon-lover in the country and throw them in jail.

But the UK government or its lackies don’t get to threaten Americans for what they say over the internet. Every time they try, Americans should answer Ofcom (or whoever!) just like Byrne did:

