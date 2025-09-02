(Note: Today’s article is too long for some email programs, so make sure you use the Substack app or visit the website to ensure you get the full story! If you were expecting to see some Monday pawsitivity today, don’t worry — a short work week means TUESDAY pawsitivity instead!)

One of my more frequent topics is the coordinated, near-worldwide censorship apparatus being deployed across the globe. I’ve written articles about proposed (or passed) laws in England and Canada, but there are others — including the Digital Services Act passed by the European Union, Ireland’s Online Safety Code, and Australia’s Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.

A pretty good map of the censorship complex in question

These bills — and many others, some of them right here at home — seek to regulate content on the internet, generally in the name of (and in Canada, literally in the name of) protecting Children from online harm. The basic premise is that [SOME COUNTRY] passes a law, therefore American companies have to follow the law, despite not being in said country.

Although the laws are recent, the impulse goes back AT LEAST a couple of decades — and not just in foreign lands:

This was published during the USA PATRIOT ACT era

And (especially) during the Biden administration, foreign censorship laws were actually used as a backdoor around the First Amendment to censor the perfectly legal speech of Americans. That was the premise of this article about the subject last year in which I discussed FOIAed slides from a presentation delivered by the United Kingdom’s “Counter Disinformation Unit” (CDU) to the Biden-Harris National Security Council (NSC) Interagency Policy Committee (IPC) on August 10, 2021.

As you can see by the slide below, the CDU was sort of the “central brain” of the censorship complex — receiving information from agencies on the left, breaking it down, and then passing it along to the next link in the chain.

One of those “Other Government Departments” getting reports from the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology was the Office of Communications (Ofcom), which sort of backdoored its way into enforcement of the internet — most recently codified in the passage of the Online Safety Act of 2023. Ofcom, and its enforcement capabilities, are at the heart of today’s issue.

But first, let’s take another look at those slides from the 2021 presentation — this time focusing on Ofcom and the UK side of things, rather than the connection to the Biden administration. At this time, the Online Safety Act was in the planning stages, but Ofcom was tabbed to be the enforcer of the law.

Back then, the worry about “misinformation” was mostly surrounding covid and the covid vaccines. (The meeting was a month before Biden’s executive order mandating the shots. Coincidence? Doubtful.) But the problems the agency was facing were exactly the same as today — an “information asymmetry between the data that platforms hold and what we can access.” The CDU notes that this problem is especially rampant in closed platforms and newer sites:

Remember this, there might be a test later. (There will be no test.)

Fast forward a couple of years. The Online Safety Act has passed, as has the Digital Services Act. The latter allowed the EU to threaten to fine Elon Musk and Twitter a billion dollars for heinous crimes like talking to the former President of the United States.

At the same time, “hate speech” laws have expanded to be almost unrecognizable for a “free” country:

Hate signs!

Even “We love bacon!” is hate speech these days!

This is because the UK, like most of the rest of the world, doesn’t have the First Amendment that (hypothetically) protects actual free speech. In the UK, they protect “legal” speech — which is defined as lawful speech, which is defined as permitted speech. In other words, you are allowed to say what we allow you to say. Stunning and brave.

That’s the type of censorship they want for Americans, too. But it’s not QUITE that easy, as Chief Executive of Ofcom Melanie Dawes testified to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee in May 2025. The entire act can be circumvented by a VPN, completely legally. And then there’s the TINY little matter of enforcement in foreign courts……..

This isn’t EXACTLY a test, but a question — now that Ofcom has “enforcement” powers, what do we expect it to do with them? If you said “go after a small, closed platform along with some newer platforms where that ‘information asymmetry’ is present,” YOU WIN!

The gist of the story is that Ofcom demanded proof of OSA-required “harm assessments,” and 4chan ignored them. This led to Ofcom fining 4chan £20,000 (roughly $27,000) and £100 per day that the site remained in non-compliance with the order.

Of course, Ofcom doesn’t WANT to block UK access. For one, that will lay the censorship bare for the world to see. Governments try to avoid that whenever possible. But secondly, Ofcom is literally funded by the companies it regulates! They don’t want to bite the hand that feeds them, they want to milk the cow that feeds them.

And if you know even a little bit about 4chan, you knew they were going to refuse the fine. That’s where Preston Byrne, managing partner of Byrne & Storm, and free speech lawyer Ron Coleman, of the Coleman Law Firm, officially came into the picture:

And backing up that letter, the team filed a 22-page complaint in the District of Columbia alleging that Ofcom’s demands violate the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments.

When you’ve read through a bunch of court documents, you sort of get used to the monotone legalese that oozes from the pages. This complaint was………not that. First, a history lesson for Ofcom:

How I imagine the lawyers looked when they drew that up:

The lawyers note Ofcom’s repeated threats of enforcement — which some might call “protection money.”

And Ofcom wants it from EVERYBODY.

And the coup de grace:

Unless maybe the UK wants to run it back???

But 4Chan’s lawyers aren’t just seeking a win for 4chan — they’re tackling the broader issue of Ofcom’s enforcement ability in the United States:

In a statement made before the complaint, Byrne noted:

“The UK government should now understand that any attempt to touch any American company, however small, will be met with a coordinated U.S. legal response. We will not let any American be picked on by any foreign power.”

This is the only possible path forward if we’re to continue to have (the level of) free speech we have on the internet. Foreign countries can’t legislate away the First Amendment, and any attempt to do so should be met with the full force of the US Government — or at least the full force of American lawyers.

For all the complaints I have about Trump 2.0, there’s ZERO doubt in my mind that the United States would have continued down the censorship-laden path of the UK under a Kamala Harris administration. And we see exactly where that’s leading….

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the obvious and glaring difference between the UK’s insistence on “protecting children from online harm” while also doing jack shit to protect their children from actual harm.