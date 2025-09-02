Screaming into the Void

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
15h

If you want to have a really good hard cry, read Dickens's "A Child's History of England." That's the only Dickens work I've ever liked and I tell you, it almost had me in tears and this is going back a couple of decades already. And now those morons have thrown it all away. Honestly King Charles should take himself to a hara kiri room in the basement of Buckingham Palace and end it all with a shred of dignity.

I've been following Ron Coleman since the beginning of Our Plague Era and that's how I knew who Harmeet Dhillon was. Imagine how happy I was that Trump put her in his Administration. Twitter/X, through them dark days it was the lifeline I needed.

Warmek's avatar
Warmek
14h

Gods above and below, I can only imagine how glorious the response from 4chan to Ofcom was. 🤣🤣🤣

