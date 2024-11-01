Joe Rogan has had quite the week, even by his standards. On Friday, Donald Trump stopped by for a 3-hour chat — an event that set the internet abuzz with rumors that Kamala Harris would also do the show.

In typical Harris fashion, she had a long list of demands (including limited time, and Rogan traveling to Harris) that Rogan ultimately rejected. This created an opportunity for JD Vance to step in and follow up Trump’s appearance with his own.

In Friday/Saturday’s thread about the Trump interview, many of us noted that the format was perfect for JD Vance, so going in, my expectations were high.

And Vance blew them away.

I’ve listened to a lot of politicians talk to a lot of people, and this interview ranks up there with the best I’ve ever heard. Rogan and Vance have an easy, free-wheeling conversation that manages to be relevant and engaging nearly all the way throughout. Far from being ‘weird’, Vance eloquently lays out the Trump vision and intelligently responds to criticisms.

Let’s get to the highlights. Starting off, Rogan asks Vance what he actually knows about the attempted assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The discussion drifts into how often we get a shooters ‘manifesto’ right away…..but sometimes, not so much.

In this clip, Rogan brings up boys playing in girls’ sports. (Oregon is one of the states where boys can compete with girls simply by ‘identifying’ as female.) Here, Vance makes the wonderful point that we’re supposed to empower ‘trans women’ at the expense of young women.

A favorite topic around these parts is how Big Pharma controls media through advertising. On my initial listen, I thought JD was going to miss the point — but instead he wraps it up and puts a ribbon on it.

It turns out JD Vance had some bad effects from his covid shot — and ended up getting covid 5 times. In this clip, the conversation again turns to how Big Pharma controls the media — even to the point that some people with vaccine injuries are afraid to come forward.

Isn’t it weird how those who think people are the problem keep offering ‘solutions’ that result in fewer people? Joe Rogan certainly does.

After a couple quips about Hunter Biden having a good time, Vance and Rogan joke about Joe Biden secretly being a Donald Trump supporter. This leads into discussion about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

In this clip, Vance tells a story about his friend who is fed up with being told what to think — and this leads directly into a discussion of banning ‘misinformation’ and hate speech. Spoiler alert: Rogan is not a fan of this idea.

But although the censorship complex remains intact (for now), Vance sees reasons to be optimistic — namely that people are re-forming political lines based on first principles. Rogan makes a great point that free speechers aren’t even trying to reform the left, they’re just jumping ship.

This clip is exactly why the Democrats are afraid of JD Vance: likeable, relatable, funny, but also obviously telling the truth. And he does it while telling an adorable story about his toddler:

When the conversation shifts to the Southern border and mass migration, Vance lays out the Trump position in common-sense language.

For perhaps the first time in this election cycle, we FINALLY got somebody to explain exactly why the “bi-partisan border bill” was so terrible. As a bonus, Vance also explains the dishonesty of the Harris campaign on this issue:

Joe Rogan has been wracking his brain trying to think of a benign reason to oppose voter ID, but can’t come up with one. Vance likens this to the recent attempt to force Virginia to keep self-proclaimed non-citizens on its voter rolls.

In the last clip of the night (now early morning), Rogan mentions that many mass shooters are on SSRIs. This is very similar to the conversation he had with Michael Shellenberger about this issue. (Somewhat surprisingly, neither man links the reluctance to investigate the link with pharma buying off the media.)

Those are my personal highlights from the interview, but the conversation also included a long discussion of abortion and states’ rights, as well as the revelation that the ‘hacks’ of the phones of Trump & Vance were done through the back doors created from the USA PATRIOT Act.

If you have time, I once again suggest watching the entire interview (embedded below). Vance really made the most of this opportunity.

