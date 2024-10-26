Donald Trump sat down on the Joe Rogan Experience earlier today (now yesterday!), and in what may be an unprecedented move, the episode has already been released! You can watch the entire 3-hour conversation here or at the very end of the article.

The first highlight discusses Trump’s bad picks for his first administration. You know the name I was waiting to hear — and Trump didn’t disappoint.

Here, Rogan marvels how fast the assassination attempts dropped out of the news cycle:

Rogan notes the crooked mainstream media opens up opportunity for alternative media, and Trump brings up the recent “60 Minutes” scandal.

I caught Trump in an outright lie:

Nobody ever heard of that idea before? You sure?

RON PAUL 2012!!

In this clip, Rogan mentions Trump’s tax cut and how his administration added to the deficit. Trump brings up covid, once again declaring government had to spend money to keep businesses afloat. (Trump was very insistent on this all night.)

In this short clip, Trump and Rogan rip on Gavin Newsom for only cleaning up his state when Chinese dictators friends visit.

Trump explains why the whales are suddenly washing up on shore:

Michael Shellenberger wrote some great articles about this.

Here, Rogan brings up 2020, noting that “election denial” was actually the standard for a long time — and like vaccine injuries, nobody believes the amount of election fraud is zero.

Later, When Rogan asks Trump what his plan for Afghanistan was, Trump gives a disappointing, wandering answer instead of laying out exactly why his plan was superior.

You knew the border was going to be part of the discussion……(but only a small part, surprisingly!)

A big RFK fan, Rogan brings up Kennedy’s alliance with Trump to tackle health issues. In a funny moment, each brought the same chart to the discussion:

Here, the pair talks about the media is the propaganda arm of the Democratic party:

The conversation swings back to 2020, so Trump provides some evidence for election interference. (This section could have been much stronger, IMO)

JD Vance would have cleaned up on this question.

In this video, Rogan notes there’s a certain percentage of “Vote Blue No Matter Who” voters who will vote Democrat because of social pressure:

Once again getting back to 2020, Rogan asks why Trump hasn’t put his evidence into some sort of book.

This is the book Trump is talking about. (Random non-Amazon link)

Why don’t Democratic politicians get behind voter ID? Trump says it’s because they want to cheat. Or rather, they HAVE to cheat because their policies are so bad.

In the last video of the night, Rogan asks Trump how he will reverse the path we’re on that’s taking us dangerously close to World War III

The entire episode: