Free speech advocate and actual journalist Michael Shellenberger recently went on the Joe Rogan Experience for a wide-ranging 3 1/2-hour conversation with a fairly predictable emphasis on censorship. Shellenberger has been extremely impressive the few years with the tireless way he defends free speech, and this interview was no exception.

If you have the time, I recommend watching the full video. If not, I’ve clipped some of the highlights of the conversation so you can pick and choose what to watch. Interesting topics not clipped include a long discussion about the drug war (drug availability versus drug legality) and UFOs. (Summed up thusly: “These things move in ways we can’t really explain. If they are ours, holy shit. If they are another nation’s, Holy Shit. If they aren’t another nation’s, HOLY SHIT.)

At the start of the interview, Rogan and Shellenberger lament the fact that the left has sort of left them behind. In this clip, Shellenberger discusses the ‘drift’ of the left away from being anti-war and pro-free speech.

Discussion of the First Amendment and the general attitude of the Founding Fathers: (Speech comes before the government!) This means that you can’t censor to save democracy, because censoring destroys democracy!

When Bill Gates comes up, the discussion turns to the Epstein operation and why we don’t know the names of Epstein’s clients.

In this clip, the pair discusses the danger of “The Science” being captured, and how that can only happen with mass censorship. (Bonus impression from Rogan as Fauci!)

Here, Shellenberger makes one of my favorite points: Science can’t tell us what to do, it can only tell us what is true.

In this clip, Joe Rogan goes where few others dare: Mentioning that a large percentage of school shooters are on SSRIs. He states that nobody wants to mention this, but not the reason — just like we saw during covid, pharma more or less owns the media outlets through their massive advertising budget.

Here, Shellenberger and Rogan discuss the loss of social norms — including religion — and how that makes it difficult for society to advance.

The last video of the discussion is once again about censorship. The pair notes that the people who pulled off the misinformation campaign surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop (and the disinformation campaign that preceded it) haven’t faced any penalties for THEIR disinformation.

There we have it! As is typical, I was impressed with both men and their ability to carry on a conversation — even when they quite obviously disagreed with one another. This proves, yet again, that free speech is the only way forward for America.

