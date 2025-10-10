Today’s article is about Portland’s current issues with Antifa protests at the ICE building downtown. But to understand this story, we have to go back to the 2020 “Summer of Love” riots in Portland. A lot of people don’t really understand what happened in Portland because basically the whole country was on fire during 2020, and the chaos in Portland more or less got ignored.

But the 2020 riots were widespread, long-lasting, pervasive, and violent.

All summer long, then-governor Kate Brown refused to call in the National Guard (despite offers from Trump), because “it is up to law enforcement to help end this.” As if then Portland mayor Ted Wheeler — who was actually tear gassed alongside protestors — was going to do anything to quell the riots.

(Miraculously, Brown changed her stance immediately after the 2020 election and called in the National Guard. Crazy, right?)

Obviously, Antifa members were emboldened by Portland authorities letting them off easy for years. They routinely intimidate and attack reporters who are simply filming what’s actually happening at their events. (Andy Ngo is a prime example from that time period.)

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say 2020 Portland was like the Wild West, but with WAY more tear gas.

This is no longer the reality of protests in Portland today, which the police chief dismissively refers to as “one city block.” I’ve spilled a lot of digital ink writing about the many problems that Portland faces, but the vast majority of those problems stem from terrible political policies, not protests at the ICE building.

That’s why it’s so disingenuous to film a Portland street corner in the middle of the day and declare everything is fine with the city.

But you’ll never see Maxine Dexter down at the ICE facility at 11 pm. (Otherwise, she might change her mind!)

I get the sense that a lot of people around Portland are hoping the National Guard will come and “clean up,” but the mayor will be overjoyed to learn that the vast majority of the city will remain untouched — the Guard is just in the area to defend the ICE building. The bulk of Portland will remain an unlivable shithole.

That sort of sets the current stage — while the protesting in Portland (and Chicago) IS much more contained, it’s also more noticeable because the rest of the country is more or less back to normal. It’s hard to get Washington DC to care about Portland while protestors are knocking down White House security barricades.

We’re going to swerve for a second to note that Portland isn’t the only place where this fight is playing out. We see the same thing in Chicago, which has seen sustained protests against the ICE facility there. As in Portland, the local officials are not only refusing to secure the buildings, they’re actively making it more difficult for ICE to function.

Today we are signing an executive order aimed at reigning in this out-of-control administration. The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids.

However, just like in Portland, the federal attention has prompted SOME local action to attempt to control the situation.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson issued an order designating protest hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily “in response to escalating disruptions and public safety concerns.”

But overwhelmingly, the response from Illinois leaders has been to ramp up the rhetoric and pretend that Trump is taking over entire cities with platoons of stormtroopers.

I get a lot of people asking me about a “civil war,” but in my opinion that’s not a very realistic scenario when (even today) the “opposing sides” aren’t really bound by a geographical location. That sort of goes out the window when governors start talk about being invaded by the federal government.

It’s so funny that Pritzker mentions reporters getting attacked for…..reporting — didn’t we just go over how that’s one of Antifa’s favorite tactics? And don’t we have an extremely recent example of that happening to local hero reporter Katie Daviscourt right outside the Portland ICE building?

I’m pretty sure we do……

(Bonus points for Pritzker claiming the government wants to stage riots in order to station troops in a city. I’m pretty sure saying that got you banned throughout 2022.)

I want to go on a little personal rant here for a minute. For the last 10 years, we’ve been subjected constant scolding about how Donald Trump attacks the media. “Such attacks on the media are an attack on democracy,” they say. Yet when actual reporters actually get injured doing the reporting that the “mainstream” reporters are too afraid to do, look at the reaction from SENATOR Ron Wyden:

The REASON that C.K. Bouferrache and Daviscourt were on the roof is because THEY WEREN’T SAFE ON THE STREET. Conservative journalist Nick Sortor flew into Portland to highlight violent behavior from Antifa and was promptly arrested. (Charges were dropped but Sortor spent the night in jail.)

But listen to how Portland Police Chief Bob Day (like Wyden before him), reduces Sortor to an “influencer” simply “going where [he] can get the views.”

News guy goes to where the news is happening. Scandalous.

(Guess who got the last laugh, attending yesterday’s round table at the White House to discuss Antifa violence? Ngo, Daviscourt, and Sortor, among others!)

The basic situation remains in Portland — police refuse to police the perimeter of the ICE building, prompting the federal agents to “clear the way” themselves. (It’s kind of funny how this plays out. The protestors all inch up to the big blue DO NOT CROSS line and hurl insults. They then scatter when the gates open up and the officers escort the vehicle to the road. Then the protestors swarm right back up to the blue line when the agents are behind it.)

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Portland to discuss the issue with local leaders. It…..did not go well. Watch this clip from Noem’s interview with Jessie Watters:

And how do you think local leaders responded?

What about Noem’s demands seemed unreasonable? Especially if we’re talking about “one city block?” Why not just handle your business instead of spending taxpayer money endlessly suing the Trump administration for attempting to do the job locals refuse to do?

If Portland officials refuse to enforce the law, somebody has to do it. If Portland officials REALLY wanted “the troops” out of Portland, they’d start doing their jobs. But they’ve decided that SOMETHING is important enough to defy the president and subject their citizens to near-nightly riots.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek may have the most unhinged reaction I’ve seen:

While these troops are still federalized under Title 10, they remain under Guillot’s command and not those of their respective state governors. As a result, there’s no indication that Kotek has the authority to demand this of Guillot — who is a part of the U.S. military chain of command — despite the federal judge’s intervention.

This is the type of shit officials are downplaying:

We just went over this National Guard fight in California a couple months ago. But Oregon “leaders” predictably sued Trump over the order to bring in the Oregon National Guard and District Court Judge Karin Immergut obliged with a ruling to stay the order.

Today, the case hit United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who very helpfully live streamed the event. Along the top of the screen we have our judges (left to right) — Judge Susan Graber (Who’s actually from Portland), Judge Ryan Nelson, and Judge Bridget Bade.

Along the bottom we have Oregon’s Senior Assistant Attorney General Stacy Chaffin and Department of Justice lawyer Eric McArthur.

Having a little bit of familiarity with the issue, most of the hearing went about as expected. The parties discussed the meaning of “rebellion,” the definition of “regular forces,” and the legal question of who has the authority to call up and direct the National Guard.

In the first interesting clip, Judge Nelson has strong words refuting Chaffin’s statement (which was quoting the District Court ruling), that the protests were small and peaceful.

I found it interesting how Judge Graber interjected here and steered the conversation away from this glaring mischaracterization of the protests. The case the city was trying to make is that it’s only the RECENT protests that matter — you can’t take into account protests from June that shut down the facility.

Obviously I’m not a judge, but if one of the lawyers is mischaracterizing the scope of the protests and outright lying about the time the facility was shut down, maybe I start to question the rest of her reasoning.

In the last clip of the hearing, Judge Nelson brings up the fact that Portland issued a zoning violation for boarding up the windows of the ICE facility — and Chaffin hilariously responds in the only way possible.

While the Court has yet to make an official ruling, I see nothing presented here today strong enough to sway it from its ruling in Newsom v. Trump that grants the President the near-ultimate authority in using the National Guard to defend federal property.

Either way the ruling goes, it’s another loss in a long string of losses for a city that desperately needs a win.

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Here’s the entire hearing — or would you prefer the transcript?

Relevant edit: Federal Judge grants partial restraining order in the Illinois National Guard case.

A ruling in federal court Thursday restricts the tactics used by the Department of Homeland Security as they engage with protestors, members of the media and the public, the ABC7 I-Team has learned. The temporary restraining order, or TRO, governs the behavior of federal agents in the entire Northern District, not just at the Broadview ICE processing facility, where there have seen numerous flare ups between ICE agents and the public.

The full ruling.