(Note from SimulationCommander: He’s back! TriTorch returns for a guest article discussing typical “Screaming” topics from a different perspective! Please treat our guest and his views with respect!)

(Note from TriTorch: Hello good folks, and hats off to SimulationCommander for allowing this most important article to be shared on this great ‘Stack. What follows will likely be a very difficult read (if you originally read this on Out Here On the Perimeter, please scroll through it again as it has been heavily revised and augmented). After all, when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares into you. And this is the abyss. Unmoor your boats and put a tight grip on your millstones, ladies and gentlemen. You will need them. They are sadistically bursting the dam of morality that holds back the tides of unchecked evil.

You’re going to have to get off the bench and in your school board’s face to solve this. As Reasonable Horses

It is our duty to heal this from the bottom up. Outside of divine intervention, no one is coming to these precious childrens’ rescue, except us. To my fellow Christian readers, a new friend recently mentioned that, “prayer is the most powerful weapon in our arsenal against evil”, and I agree, but prayer that isn’t forteified with action is far more likely to be a toothless tiger. Our choices are to either sit on the bench and wait for armageddon or jump into the fray and, to the devil’s dismay, do our best to thwart it. Which course do you think God prefers? To wield your valor or to run and cower?

The original article (it is a skeleton of this one) with all of the sources (documents, source links, etc) can be found here: Demons Disguised as Guardians. They could not be added to this article because, due to an unfortunate life event (please see personal note at the end), it’s being written from a cell phone and embedding links is not supported baring a cumbersome work around. Let’s begin.)

Ramming the Overton Window Hellish Places it Should Never Go

Timeline of how deviant behavior becomes normalized a step at a time:

We’ll Get Them Through Their Children

A pattern that you will notice if you stare into this abyss long enough is that if an organization claims to exist to protect, educate, or house children, then that organization has more than likely devolved into a predator front and is using their stated purpose to gain total access to the most vulnerable among us. This applies to UNICEF and the WHO as well as you will soon see.



How far will we let them go before we launch them like a rocket right back to the hell they slithered out of? The evil that follows is boundless. If there is one thing sacred in society it’s our children. They are innocent, naive, and impressionable and must be protected at all costs. Full stop. And they are currently being assaulted and corrupted from every angle.

Here we go. Buckle your seat belt.

The Road to All Out Ruin

Here are the World Health Organization’s inhuman revised sex education guidelines for 0-4 years of age. A common initial tactic for pedophiles to gain access to children is to first talk to their prospective victims about their private parts, but the WHO blows right past that and jumps straight into ‘early childhood masturbation’. If any teacher follows these demonic guidelines and shatters the trust of a classroom environment along with the sacred teacher student relationship they should immediately be strung up by their toes, and here the WHO outright recommends injecting this depravity directly into the curriculum of children during their most vulnerable years. If this doesn’t scream to you that the devil himself is buckled into the driver’s seat of this s—show, I do not know what would:

Once groomed from ages 0-4 with masturbation and no doubt “homework” assignments, children will then be seasoned enough to kick it up all the way to sexual consent by age 5:

While they break down the barriers to pedophilia in the classroom, pedophilia crimes and child protections laws will then be disintegrated because the thought process will degrade to, “well if it’s consensual, it isn’t rape”, as is already being done in California:

As well as Colorado where predators that purchase 1 to 5 year old children for sex get probation(!!!). Efforts to give harsher penalties were blocked on the logic that the predators are victims themselves:

Back in the classroom: Now that consent has been established and many children have no doubt already been raped by their predatory teachers: Moving further up the age range we have the WHO directing schoolteachers to discuss these sexual experiences with their 9-12 year old victims because by this time - if we do not end this insanity with maximum prejudice soon - this sickness will belong right at home in a classroom that was once presumably supposed to be educating children with reading, writing, and arithmetic rather than teachers inducing sex with them which is exactly where this will lead and is specifically designed to lead. There is no way back from depravity like this once it gets a foothold, and if we abide this bottomless evil it will march us directly into Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0:

When pedophiles rape children, the assault typically opens with a conversation just like the one the vile WHO representatives are having with two 9 year olds about “playing with their dick”, sex, orgasms, and clitorises from this “Teaching Children to Masturbate” seminar in the following video. If nothing is done to stop this, it will be the same conversations reprobate “educators” will be having with your children behind locked and restricted school doors:

Raping children ruins their mind and potential and transforms them into child predators themselves. The miscreants pushing this sick agenda know that very well—the goal of this is obviously the destruction of western civilization. So, as if right on cue, Berlin is now installing masturbation rooms in their daycares. This madness is spreading like wildfire:

And we all know you can’t get the public on board with much of anything until it appears on the mind control “drug par excellence” known as television. So, cue the sociopathy: this is an advertisement for a German “game show”:

Think America is immune? Think again, the cancer has spread to the home of the brave as well: here, an assistant principle in the Gainsville Florida school system, says pornography is good in class for grades K thru 5. If this wretch wasn’t fired and immediately booked with charges after this testsmony, we are in serious trouble:

From that warped assistant principle’s prison-bait attitude you can draw a straight line directly to this debased school in Ohio where they are “teaching” their impressionable 5th graders that there is, “no speed limit on masturbation”. (The subversive vile agenda is already on our shores and in full tilt):

Teachers are also leading the charge to destigmatize pedophilia. Here one scolds some children in her class when they call pedophiles pedophiles rather than MAPs or ‘miner attracted persons’. She was thankfully fired:

This is where the LGBTQ movement has been leading us all along. Luckily many lesbian and gays have caught on that their cause has been hijacked by utterly depraved child molesters and are speaking up and forming groups fight back against this slide into total ruin (many do not want to have their reputations linked and dragged through the heinous mud of pedophilia). Some parents have had enough as well. Here a fed up mother takes us all to school on how to handle this sickness in the classroom:

The son’s marvelous pride of his mother in that video is the only type of rainbow pride that belongs in schools. Did you notice they put the pride flag over the map? Schools are degrading into indoctrination factories for the New World Disorder. Here a WEF spokesman admits normalizing LGBTQ is their agenda:

(Much more information on this insidious subversion, here)

After Those Dumpster Fire Revelations, Its Time to Smile

How to handle all of this fresh hell? A mayor from Ohio gives us the lesson we all need:

“Resign or be arrested and charged”, mic drop, roaring applause? Oh my my, oh hell yes! Send this message across America and then the world: teachers, school boards, and the NGOs pushing this civilization shattering itinerary, you’ve just been put on notice, bitches!

Spiritual Wickedness in High Places

It is no exaggeration to say that this article could have easily been ten times as long as what it ends up being. Extensive research down this rabbit hole has been done on my part and like the New York sewer system this sickness just goes on and on and on. To say I have PTSD from this nightmare excavation would probably not be far from the truth. Children are pure potential - for good or evil - and hurting and/or corrupting them is basically the most heinous crime that can be found on my moral compass.

Where adults lead, filled with faith and trust, they innocently and naively follow. This is an enormous and sacred responsibility for us adults to shoulder. We must therefore always strive and work to steer their ships straight and true.

The WHO has other plans. But those degenerates are hardly the masters of our fate. Meanwhile their fate will involve firing squads should we meet this challenge.

You can dig further into this sewer yourself by visiting this library of information (I built it over the past four years), but be warned, it is not for the faint of heart, and, there is already more than enough information right here to alert you to the clear and present dangers we are facing and need to immediately tackle.

This last list is an assortment of evidence of how they are pushing this utterly abhorrent checklist and how pedophiles have infiltrated various children’s venues (disney, nickelodeon, drag queen story hour). It will be presented mostly without comment.

They are trying to warp attitudes surrounding this most base of crimes and the mentally deranged criminals who commit them by warping language and definitions of age-old terms thereby altering our thoughts and perceptions about child rape. This is being done for the same reason words were being destroyed in 1984.

Below you will find that they are working night and day to shred the norms of sexual propriety from every conceivable angle all at once. There are many very sick people in positions of great power and influence, and they mean business. It’s far past time for us to meet fire with fire and evict & convict them.

The Degeneracy Continuum

More WHO sex ed guidelines for young children:

Disney's been broadcasting their true nature for decades, and because they do a lot of work with children, the pedophiles go where the children are:

Finally: Drag Queen Story Hour, The Shocking But Obvious Truth

Drag Queen: What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you respect and admire them so much? Keep your kids away from us. We perform for adults:

Hideous Drag Queen teaches very young innocent children to simulate sex (twerk) during storytime:

Conclusion

If you found this nauseating to read, just try to imagine what researching and writing it was like.

It goes without saying that no matter the costs we collectively cannot allow this madness to unfold—it will destroy these childrens’ minds and ultimately wreck civilization. Go to your school board meetings even if you do not have kids - if you fail to attend and stand and deliver this is going to ricochet on you like a shot from a gun - and give them hell.

Who are we as a society if we fail to protect the most vulnerable? And where will such inexcusable inaction take us? Only where we deserve to go, and that won’t be anywhere we want to be. Remember:

Personal Note from TriTorch

In late September I was the victim of a extensive attack that left me jobless and homeless. I was attacked due to my research work on Substack and other places around the web. This work has always been free, and I demonetized my Substack, Out Here On the Perimeter, last December to keep within the spirit of doing my part to make the world a better place, not for money, but for a brighter future.

Well Thanksgiving is coming up and I have my wonderful son this year for it, and he is already chirping brightly away at all the fun stuff we will do, how our time will be allotted, what we will cook, etc.

I am homeless and have no place to take him. And I don’t know how to tell him.

When they attacked me and ruined my livelihood, they also attacked him, because very likely, he will be spending the next week of giving thanks, that he is so excited to spend with me, without me at his home.

Signing off (for now),

TriTorch

