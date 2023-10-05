(Note: I’m on the road today and handing the reins to tritorch for a guest article discussing typical “Screaming” topics from a different perspective! Please treat our guest and his views with respect!)

The globalists have waged all out war against us from every foreseeable front to every conceivable angle. The flim-flam-demic carnage was no Bob Ross "happy accident" for these elite devils in hot pursuit of a new world order. The executed plans and blueprints for this medical coup were the final outcome of boundless hours of human behavior modeling and game theorizing on how to best destroy our health, wealth, economies, education, our wisest members, and the next generation. And the end goal of all of this destruction is global tyranny punctuated by the crushed spirit of mankind ushering in abject slavery.

Do you see what I see?

Whoever put that ^ montage together is able to effortlessly recognize the obvious lies for what they are because the powers that shouldn’t be make no attempt to conceal them. Rather they shove them in our faces as a form of both abject humiliation and advanced psychological warfare. Given this naked contempt for mankind and all that is good & right & true, it is far past time for a critical mass of us to strike back against these blatant forces of evil that have now fully enveloped our lives.

This war against the armies of old and evil will be the defining point of our existence - we were put here on this earth and at this time to face and confront these obstacles - and if we fail to fight these battles with truth, faith, and courage both ourselves and future generations will be condemned to a hellish existence where famine, pestilence, pain, and misery will reign supreme.

But that being said, please do not make the mistake of confusing the outcome of this all-encompassing conflict with the struggle to win it—it is the struggle itself that holds all of the meaning, and that is where your true personal victory lies. Nothing in your life has ever been about whether you win or lose, it has only ever been about how you conduct yourself the during these trials and tribulations.

It is what you do in the midst of this war when things are not in your favor that will define you: will you stand firm and embrace your integrity in the face of the impossible odds of a losing battle or will you renounce your honor and seek refuge against the raging storm? If God is watching which course of action would be favorable to Him? If you were watching from outside yourself which course would be favorable to you? To run and cower or to unflinchingly face the wickedness and fight it head on? As rolandttg put it:

The solution could not be more simple. Everybody, man and woman, needs to collectively stand up for what's right and STOP backing down. My old boss was the finest man I ever knew, the kind you would follow up a hill knowing you wouldn't come back. He led by example, and had impeccable integrity, THE attribute that contains every other sub set of attributes worth having . He said "when you're right , you fight". He NEVER compromised when he was right. Name one instance when the monsters doing this to us have compromised on anything. EVER? It's always the good guys that compromise. They advance their evil, and we fall back.. THAT, more than anything else, is how we got here. WE compromise our GOOD, THEY don't compromise their EVIL. Never again. Say it. We are right, so we will fight, and we won't compromise . Red Line drawn. We will never back down AGAIN

And so we will fight and we will not back down and in doing so we will prove our worth and save mankind. We will never give another inch to the devil and his forces of evil because if the plandemic has taught us anything, it’s that when you deal with that loathsome lying viper you can only lose. And so we will rip its duplicitous venomous head off instead and stand firm with our integrity intact. As the unparalleled Dietrich Bonhoeffer put it:

Solutions

And that brings us to how we will fight, and it is important to keep in mind that all wars fought for the right reasons require sacrifice:

Transcript

Rick Munn : Okay, what I'm going to say, maybe you won't like it, but I don't care because I'm not here to say things that you like, I'm here to try and keep things real. If you want to retain your freedom, long term, then you're going to have to lose some other stuff along the way. Some sacrifices are going to need to be made, by you, by me, and by everybody else. We're in a war right now with the globalists—that's a fact. We're being assaulted on all fronts: medically, physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually—you name it, they're coming after us. And not only us, but our children, the younger generation, and the elderly - the older generation - and everybody in between. It's an all out assault. It's a war. And nobody goes to war without losing something, or sacrificing something. What exactly that will be will depend on the individual, but some things are going to have to go. You're going to have to lose some stuff in some battles to win the war. Let me give you an example: these so-called 15 minute cities that are being proposed, how do we combat that? How do we make sure that doesn't happen? Well, protests are being organized which is fair enough. Letters are being written to MPs which will do absolutely nothing, so what do we do? We get people together and purposefully disobey whatever they set in front of us. So if they say: You can't go more than 15 minutes, you go more than 15 minutes

They say you can't leave your zone, you leave your zone And then what? They fine you. They maybe haul you before the court. You might even serve some time in jail. If that's what it takes, then so be it. If you have enough people together they cannot possibly process all the fines, and they cannot possibly prosecute all the people that refuse to pay the fines. We. Must. Resist. And we must resist in numbers. And if you have to take a hit to the pocket or spend some time behind bars than so be it. But these people need to go, and we need to be prepared to sacrifice. That includes me. That includes you. That is the reality where we're at right now.

So when they say, “move”, we say: “No. You move.”

It doesn’t matter what the press says. It doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. It doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. Republics are founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe in. no matter the odds or consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move. Your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world: “No. You move.”

—Mark Twain

If you enjoyed reading this guest post, subscribe to Tritorch's 'Stack "Out Here On the Perimeter." If you're interested in writing a guest post, contact me at simulationcommander@protonmail.com and we'll work out the details!