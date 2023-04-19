Screaming into the Void

Rightful Freedom
Apr 19, 2023

Re the fine on the church:

It doesn't matter whether the masks worked or not. The 1st Amendment gives ALL Americans the right to peaceful assembly ALL the time, not just when there are no epidemics around. And that goes DOUBLE for religious assemblies.

Screw everything else. If the Constitution is still in effect, then what the government regulators did was ILLEGAL. Nothing else is really possible.

Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Apr 20, 2023

That church will surely appeal. Dang.

Relatedly: "Mark Oshinskie is Not Going to Let It Go"

Mark Oshinksie on the Hrvoje Morić Show

March 16, 2023

https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/mark-oshinskie-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-16-march-2023/

TRANSCRIPT - TWO BRIEF EXCERPTS

20:41

HRVOJE MORIĆ: I think there does come a point where you have to let some things go. But not yet for covid. What do you say?

MARK OSHINSKIE: Not nearly, yeah. I feel like it's, you know, it's been a, in fact I'm going to post tomorrow about this, the third year anniversary,* such a nightmare to me, and to other people in different ways, people experiencing it differently.

So many people have been complicit in this. And I have sent a series of emails to people who early on, and even throughout, were saying, oh no, we need to lock down, we need to mask up, we need to vaxx, and etcetera, basically, I-told-you-so messages, telling them, look, you were wrong about everything. And I know that's not considered, you know, appropriate behavior in certain ways, but the manner of damage they caused just can't be forgotten.

And it's not going to be forgotten in the sense that, for example, this bank meltdown over the past week is directly rooted in this. People won't want to recognize linkages like that, but the effects of this are going to be right in people's faces for a long time, so they can say they don't want to talk about it, they can say, like, oh, you know that's so passé, or whatever, but the reality is between the economic impacts and the health impacts of the vaxx, and the social impacts of doing what they did to kids for, you know, most of the three years, are just going to be in people's lives and faces whether they want to acknowledge it or not.

And I'm here, I see this as my role, and I've alienated some ex-friends about this sort of thing, but I'm here to remind people about this. This is part of my mission going forward. I'm not going to let this go. It was egregious what happened, you know it was the the worst exercise of public policy ever in my opinion. And I'm not going to let it go, ever. You know, maybe 22 years from now we'll be talking about this and ah [laughs] I'm still not going to let it go. No, it just made me so angry and still does. There's really no statute of limitations on this as far as I'm concerned.

22:47

[END OF FIRST EXCERPT]

*

SECOND EXCERPT

24:29

HRVOJE MORIĆ: And how are, like, conversations with friends? I mean, because this has to be approached, you know, with I think some nuance with different people. I've sort of sensed that there are some people before who were doing whatever, that I know here, doing whatever the government told them, and in the early days they rolled their eyes. I'm the conspiracy theorist, you know? But now I feel like, they don't want to talk about it. I feel like, they they're, the vibe I get from them is, you're right but I don't want to talk about it because, ah, you know, I was wrong. They won't admit it. What's your interaction with friends?

MARK OSHINSKIE: Yeah, I think that's definitely true. I think almost no one wants to talk about it because they don't want to have to be put in a position where they need to admit anything. Which I think is just fundamentally, and you use this term when we last spoke, people just don't have the strength of character in general, a lot of people don't, to deal with that, like, to admit a mistake, look you in the eye and say, look, I was wrong, and I apologize. What I'm hearing from a few people who are willing to even approach that is this notion that, well, we did the best we could given the information we had at the time. Which is, of course, ludicrous. You know. And not acceptable and not exculpatory in any way.

But the reality is, a lot of people, you know, given the way that I live now, and other people live, my friends that I grew up with and so on, you know, or people I went to college with or whatever, they live in distant places and my main way of communicating with them would be by phone or email. And they won't pick up the phone and they won't answer my emails. So, you know, I've resigned myself to not really having relationships with such people going forward.

And thankfully for me, two things are true. One is that I'm kind of outgoing and I make friends easily. It's so, it may seem callous to say, look, you know, you're leaving behind a set of friends, but the reality is that one always has to make new friends in life just because of circumstances, and here that process was intensified. But I can, I can deal in that world, you know, I've made some new friends. And this is part two, related to that, I've met people through my writing on this topic and through discussions that have become a new set of friends for me. So there's that.

I have this problem. And a lot of people talk about forgiveness and you know, that's a great thing and I can be forgiving. But it goes it beyond this here. I think there's a complete loss of respect for people's judgement that I've experienced through this process. And so I could forgive some and not wish them ill or anything like that. But at the same time, how am I going to be able to trust people going forward who saw a situation that was an obvious scam and couldn't, you know, perceive it?

27:39

[END OF SECOND EXCERPT]

#   #   #

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES:

* See "A Brief History of Stolen Time" by Mark Oshinskie, March 16, 2023

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-stolen-time

Oshinski is an attorney, athlete, artist, agricultor, and advocate. His blog is "Dispatches from a Scamdemic" https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com

He also contributes essays to Brownstone.org

