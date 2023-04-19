While most of the shot-committed are desperate to put the covid years behind us and pretend they didn’t happen, the freedom-crushing juggernaut that is the US Government rolls right along, flattening anything that dared defy it:

Superior Court Judge Evette Pennypacker ruled that since mask mandates violated the rights of all citizens equally, violating the religious rights of the religious was acceptable since they weren’t being singled out. The judge continued:

"It should appear clear to all – regardless of religious affiliation – that wearing a mask while worshiping one’s god and communing with other congregants is a simple, unobtrusive, giving way to protect others while still exercising your right to religious freedom," Pennypacker wrote. "Unfortunately, Defendants repeatedly refused to model, much less, enforce this gesture. Instead, they repeatedly flouted their refusal to comply with the Public Health Orders and urged others to do so ‘who cares what the cost,’ including death," the judge said.

I can’t believe that there are still people — judges no less! — who still claim that it’s “clear to all” that wearing a mask is a way to protect others and that failing to mask led to preventable deaths. (Government employees determining if government should get a bunch of cash in the form of a “fine” is a whole different conversation we need to have.)

They also hope you don’t remember this:

Yes, that’s California governor Gavin Newsom hanging out with Magic Johnson during the NFC Championship game in early 2022. Both that game and the Super Bowl had mask “requirements” that were ignored by everybody in the stadium.

How much was the NFL fined for refusing “to model, much less, enforce this gesture” over MULTIPLE WEEKS? What did the California government do to punish California’s governor for hobnobbing with celebrities and ignoring Public Health Orders?

Right. Nothing, and nothing.

That’s because the giant $1,200,000 fine isn’t for not wearing masks or not following lockdowns — Newsom himself is clear evidence of that. The $1,200,000 fine is FOR NOT FOLLOWING THE RULES (while not being part of the protecte(D) class).

It doesn’t matter that the masks and the lockdowns didn’t work. It matters that The State told people What To Do and they Didn’t Listen And Must Be Punished. California is slowly slipping beneath the waves under a mountain of homelessness, drug use, and literal human shit — but The State will decide to use its resources attacking people who Fail To Obey, even if that means shutting off their utilities.

Ye shall know them by their fruits.

And let’s remind ourselves of what kind of Public Health Orders the California government was enforcing, shall we?

Can you believe the fucking BALLS on these people, to tell you how many people you can have at your Thanksgiving dinner? Who are they to tell you that you cannot pass food (?!?!?!?) and you must limit your time to 2 hours or less? What if your restrooms AREN’T frequently sanitized — must Aunt Bertha squat behind a tree? What if we’re not sure if our bathroom counts as frequently sanitized — does government have an “expert” who will come out and judge its cleanliness? How long is “briefly”? Should we kick Uncle Joe out of the commode mid-shit because his time is up?

Yet these people kept shouting “FOLLOW THE SCIENCE”, as if any of these rules had any basis in science in the first place. These rules (and this ruling) were about CONTROL — The State will tell you What To Do, even laying out inane bathroom rules. And it will have “independent” media such as NPR to back up these edicts:

As an aside, is there a more perfect visualization of the covid Karens than this?

Maybe if it/them had blue hair.

Speaking of “independent” media that recently left Twitter, the social media giant recently slapped a “government-funded” label on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the “experts” did not like it one bit. Watch Justin Trudeau express his DISGUST that conservative Canadians would be ATTACKING the CBC this way!

In his diatribe, Trudeau calls the CBC a “Canadian institution.” In fact, he says that it’s a “FOUNDANTIONAL Canadian institution” — noting that it’s important to many Canadians because that’s how they get local news. In fact, Trudeau argues, attacks on the CBC are actually attacks on democracy, because the CBC is all about democracy.

But you’ll notice that what Trudeau doesn’t say is that the CBC isn’t government-funded.

And that’s because the CBC is government-funded. Just take a look at the organizations Twitter profile:

Public broadcaster.

Funded by and serving all Canadians.

Yet during the organization’s “Departing Twitter” post, it claims to be independent:

I’ll give the CBC a little bit of credit, they have yet to cave and re-join the platform, like CBS famously did last year. Yet all you have to do is go to the CBC’s page to see the truth — sort of.

As posted by Naked Emperor earlier today, here’s the chart detailing how the CBC gets its funding. And at first glance, it looks like “revenue” (ads/subscriber fees/financing) are the bulk of the CBC’s funding. (Government funding in red vs “revenue” in blue.)

But look closely at the axis on the left. See how it jumps from 700M to 1,700M? (Tildes are powerful!) That’s how you hide nearly A BILLION DOLLARS IN GOVERNMENT FUNDING. That $1,213.7M appears on the chart to be roughly $300M.

The “real” 2018-2019 chart looks something like this:

Why does the CBC “lie” like this on its webpage? It is trying to downplay the fact that government funds the vast majority of the organization — because they understand what that implies. (He who pays the piper calls the tune!) Just like our media never attacked the hand that fed them during the pandemic, the CBC is never going to attack the government. This is why the CBC ALWAYS advanced the “authorized” narrative, from vaccine and lockdown mandates to smearing the truckers as right-wing Nazis or Russian agents.

There’s no doubt that there’s a “CBC Files” somewhere out there with emails detailing how the Canadian government worked hand-in-hand with the CBC to ensure “the proper” covid (or climate) information was published by the paper. (Just like the US government and the UK government.) If you’re keeping track at home, that’s exactly the opposite of journalistic independence.

It doesn’t matter if the narrative turns on a dime, the presstitutes will pretend their previous articles don’t exist and will enthusiastically support The New Thing. We just saw a perfect example with the leak of the Ukraine documents. Journalists across the mainstream media united to…..uncover the source and turn the leaker in to the FBI.

Yet the response was quite different when a leak involved the Supreme Court’s then-upcoming decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and kick the issue back to the states……..

“Weird” how quickly positions change based on who the leak helps, isn’t it? You’d almost think the press actually had no principles at all!

And we see this everywhere.

Last week, “unvaccinated people don’t need the original shots to be fully vaccinated” was a dangerous conspiracy theory that would get you scorned in many (mostly blue) areas.

Yet today, “unvaccinated people don’t need the original shots to be fully vaccinated” is simply settled science coming directly from the FDA. Forget what we’ve been saying for years, listen to what we’re saying now. (But not too close, because you’re going to have to forget it soon!)

The media’s trick is attacking the person who stated the truth last week as a dangerous wrongthinker while subtly admitting his position was correct.

Just because you ended up being correct doesn’t mean you were right.

— the “experts”

And I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed in this change from the FDA. I was REALLY looking forward to being “sextuple unvaxxed” — that sounds like I’m an anti-vax miniboss in “The $cience: The Video Game!”

“Somehow still alive without a single covid shot, SimulationCommander regularly tosses out anti-vax “malinformation” (which is true but inconvenient) such as “The shot doesn’t stop transmission” and “In the first month after the rollout, 10% of those who took the vax experienced chills/fever/injection site swelling and joint pain. Nearly 30% reported headaches.” In “The $cience” you have to dodge these VIOLENT verbal attacks (perhaps with cotton in your ears) and get into the clinic where you get your recommended 8th Pfizer shot.

But now that “The Science changed,” I’m just plain-old unvaccinated again………..but even that label doesn’t feel the same. The vaccinated used to want me to die waiting for medical care, or wanted me fired for not bending to peer pressure, or maybe even put into “camps”. But these days nobody wants to talk about who’s vaccinated and who isn’t, even as excess deaths pile up across the globe. I haven’t even been called a science-denying grandma killer in MONTHS. Luckily, I’m still racist for bringing up the fact that more grandmas are dying today than were during the “pandemic”…………why don’t I just move on?

Well, there’s the fact that nobody involved in any of the pandemic fuckery have paid any sort of cost at all. In fact, the same players are warning that the “next pandemic” will be even worse!

So you’ll have to excuse me if I continue screaming about the injustice of our covid response — from where I’m sitting, we’ve learned all the wrong lessons. Pretending none of it ever happened doesn’t help anybody but the perpetrators.