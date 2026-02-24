Me: OK I’m going to be gone for a few days, be good while I’m away!

The world:

Now with things popping off in Mexico and war with Iran looming on the horizon, we need a pawsitivity post more than ever!

A few weeks ago I posted a video of Fiona the Hippo turning 9 and munching down on a giant watermelon. In the comments section, TiredCitizen informed me that Fiona was born prematurely and the zoo wasn’t sure if she’d make it or not. Obviously we now know that Fiona pulled through, but my quest for more information about this adorable hippo led me to this video of Baby Fiona — just what we need to really kick off this Monday!

Ryan Long just continues to kill it with the short skits, this one about AI.

Normally I don’t like to mix positivity and politics, but I couldn’t help but laugh about how Gavin Newsom face planted this weekend. Apparently his new shtick is pretending to be just another common idiot who has difficulty with completely basic tasks.

I think the reason Newsom rubs me the wrong way is how stupid his lies are. Nobody thinks that 7-year-old Gavin Newsom was in charge of storing his birth certificate, and everybody knows Gavin Newsom has a passport because he’s always jetting across the world badmouthing Trump. But the audience just claps along.

I’m a firm believer that the lack of pushback will ultimately sink Newsom’s political ambitions, because he’s never had to hone his political acumen — and that’s how he end up making idiotic statements like this one:

“I’m just like you — pretty dumb and barely literate!” — Newsom ‘28!

When you can’t just “feed the squirrels” because you’re an engineer:

The second-best thing about the arrival of spring (behind improving weather) is the return of baseball. And one of the best things about the return of baseball is seeing the craziest stuff imaginable — like this play featuring Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

I’ve never seen a double play off the umpire before, but it actually happened a decade ago as well!

Welcome to spring!

Recently, I’ve been on a kick of animals getting angry at bad food, and this might be the pinnacle.

I love how angry he is about the whole ordeal, but he still can’t resist one more little taste at the end just to make sure he hates it.

Soon, we won’t even need human filmmakers.

No, I’m not talking about AI.

I often remark how it’s a zoo around here — and the zoo’s expanding! We just picked up these chicks, who should remain adorable for a couple months before growing into their chicken bodies.

The kitties are surprisingly uninterested — maybe because the chicks are locked up like Fort Knox!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! Now you can use that positive energy to slap back at your work week — no matter what it throws at you!

In a frantic fit of editing, I accidentally removed this week’s most patriotic video! This weekend both American Olympic hockey teams won gold, both times in overtime against Canada. I timed the videos to sync the game-winning goals. (Women on the left)