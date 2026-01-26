This weekend’s analysis of the Alex Pretti shooting has resulted in a fairly large bump in new subscribers, so I want to take just a minute to welcome all of you into the Screaming into the Void family — where you’ll find one of the best comment sections on Substack! All content here is totally free, meaning paid subscriptions more or less function as a tip jar — no need to pay to read the good stuff! (That said, this IS what I do for a living, so if you enjoy the content — and won’t miss the money — I greatly appreciate the support!)

One Screaming into the Void tradition (and perhaps the best one) are Monday Positive Posts. A while back I realized that covering politics for a living took its toll on my mental health, and we should have one day a week for ONLY positive vibes. (Monday seemed like the obvious choice.)

So while I have a whole lot to say about former CDC director Redfield’s recent covid vaccine comments, that will have to wait until tomorrow. (Trust me, though, you don’t want to miss it.) Today, I go over some of the funniest videos and memes that I came across this week in an effort to start the week off on the right foot. Let’s get started!

If you’re reading this, you’ve (so far) survived the huge winter storm raging across much of the U.S. (Arizona not affected!)

…….I guess deer unaffected as well!

When you’re on TV, you REALLY have to watch your wording…

…you do NOT want to see her inbox right now!

We’ve been worried about the clankers taking over, but not worried about WHY…

Oops!

A fish flying above the ocean framed by sunlight

Great job, AI! *nervous laugh*

As somebody who used to help people with resumes (back when that was a thing), I feel personally attacked by this:

A man plays psychological games with the cat, who finally decides he doesn’t want to play any more.

Because cats really just do whatever they want.

Dedicated Dad dubs:

Next year, we take the Roman candle wars to new heights — literally:

The perfect Tweet doesn’t exi—

Blame it on the rain!

When your bestie gets her hair done and you have to pretend it looks great:

This meme was requested (and retweeted!) by the Royals own Vinnie Pasquantino.

Finally, the Seahawks can finally get revenge for the worst play call in the history of the game.

This isn’t EXACTLY “positive” but it’s hilarious to me. The Portland suburb of Beaverton is suddenly very very worried about the identity of people who come within its borders. No, not the illegal immigrants…

Everybody sing along!

Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday dear Fiona! Happy Birthday to you!

You might think your dog’s lazy, but he probably thinks the same about you…

And finally today, although the ground may be frozen, we can still enjoy the warmth of this video starring the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers re-creating one of the most iconic baseball scenes EVER:

There we have it — this week’s round-up of positive videos and funny memes that drifted across my timeline. Which was your favorite? Let me (and everybody else!) know in the comments section — then go out and SMASH your week!

