(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

As the weekend slowly fades in the rearview mirror, it’s time to kick up the positivity in the face of the long work week ahead. And wouldn’t you know it? I have just the thing right here…

(Bonnie apologizes for the slight delay in publication.)

(Correction: Bonnie does NOT apologize whatsoever.)

This gem was originally posted by our good friend gato malo! (Sorry if you’ve already seen it!)

Oh no! Now she’s an asocksory to robbery!

Humans being bros, episode 13014.

The hedgehog’s wife will never believe his story!

This video reminds me of the fat man sitting on people in “Idiocracy.”

Oof.

This excited dog can’t wait to hang out with the new kittens, but needs to get permission before they trust him.

In the rabbit world, you’re the boss if you’re getting groomed. In the cat world, you’re the boss if you’re doing the grooming. That makes this the perfect relationship…

This is definitely the most awkward part of the day…

When the morning people wake up, it’s REALLY time to go to sleep.

Boys will be boys!

How bad have the Royals been lately?

This obviously violates the “cruel and unusual punishment” clause!

I think I’ve posted this one before, but it cracked me up all over again this week!

The jump-spin by the chicken at the end is a next-level maneuver!

Every summer, Reginald is presented the finest hot dogs.

He still doesn’t stick around to eat, though!

I’ve often featured videos of dogs with incredible noses and a knack for tracking things down. This is…not one of those videos.

It’s June 1st, which means the start of Pride Month!

(The NSA won’t like that one. Or maybe they will!)

No matter where you are in life, it’s important to have friends that pick you up when you fail.

Good boy!

That’s what I found for you, Screamers! Which of the offerings was your favorite this week? Let us know in the comments — and be sure to leave your own funny memes or stories as well.

Oh, and as always — BE UNGOVERNABLE!

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