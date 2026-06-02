Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander
2d

SHE'S STILL SLEEPING ON THE KEYBOARD TRAY

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Gen Chang
2d

Saint Bernard reminded me of the neighbor's dog as a kid. That dog would never stay in the yard. As bad as any Husky. They had one of those big thick chains, and the stuff that dog would be towing behind him, was hilarious. The support for the back porch awning, the big huge in ground screw, and the best one, the garage man door, which being winter, we all piled onto the door for a sled ride, all up and down the street! 😁👍

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