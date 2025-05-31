Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1d

In other news: I have vanquished my early summer cold!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Heyjude's avatar
Heyjude
1d

Are leftists in Seattle so stupid that neither the mayor nor anyone on his staff thought to check into how the permit was issued before putting out this statement? Did they not think the recipient of the e-mail would make it public?

Congress long ago shoved off their law-making responsibilities to agency bureaucrats in order to devote all their time and attention to getting themselves re-elected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by SimulationCommander and others
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture