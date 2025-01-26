I’m glad Donald Trump lost in 2020. Following a tumultuous 2016 term, a 2020 Trump/Pence administration would have almost certainly continued to be stalled by Democrats, and #TheResistance would have assuredly hamstrung his team for another four years. (All cheered on by the mainstream media.)

It’s extremely likely that a battered Trump would have finished his second term with poor approval ratings and few allies in the nation’s capitol. (In fact, the only positive I can think of in a hypothetical Trump 2020 term would be the massive resistance toward a hypothetical Trump vaccine mandate.)

Instead, Joe Biden won in 2020. And America got to see the logical conclusion of the views of today’s Democratic party. (I just went over this, so I’ll skip over it today.) That vision was soundly defeated in November, and now Trump returns to the White House with the proverbial wind at his back and a revamped team of (hopefully) competent people. It’s nearly impossible to imagine Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., or Jay Bhattacharya serving in a 2020-2024 Trump term. (Mostly because they hadn’t been targeted by ire of the DNC yet, Tulsi excepted.)

That new-blood energy even extends to the surprising bright spot of the new Trump administration, JD Vance. Every time I listen to him speak, I’m more confident in the sanity of the future Republican party. Here he is casting the tie-breaking vote confirming Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense:

Re-hired to clean up the mess of the last 4 years (and beyond), Trump and his new team finds himself with a target-rich environment of low-hanging fruit. First on that list for me is the elimination of government-led censorship under the guise of “fighting misinformation”.

This was part of Trump’s virtual speech to World Economic Forum members gathered in Davos. You can watch the entire 14-minute speech here, or read it here — it’s actually quite good and lays out the backbone of his agenda.

Predictably, a major crux of this agenda is the reversal of Biden-era open-borders policies and a wave of mass deportations — which has a shockingly high 66% approval rating among Americans. (That number would have seemed unthinkable in 2020!)

Perhaps a little wiser than in 2016, Trump is focusing deportations on known criminals first, understanding Democrats will use weaponized empathy to fill the airwaves with sob stories about a single mom with 5 kids and nowhere else to go….

Instead of allowing that to be the public narrative, the administration should very publicly announce the numbers of people being deported and what they are charged with back home. (Release their files if possible!) Keep it up on the screen at FOX News or whatever people watch these days like it’s a covid death count.

729 rapists deported!

2489 felons removed!

Like this, but always:

Readers of this ‘Stack know Biden created the problems at the border and could have fixed them at any point, but Trump needs to make it so obvious that it can no longer be denied by people who don’t pay much attention. (For example — these initial arrests happened so quickly, government obviously knew where these people were and did nothing.)

And as long as Trump can withstand the initial “you’re racist” cacophony, the rest will likely take care of itself. We live during a time when Americans are very concerned about their finances, and perhaps the most important economic law is supply and demand. 20 million (or however many) illegals have to live somewhere. They have to work somewhere. They have to go to school and get medical care somewhere. That demand creates an enormous upward pressure on prices and services that makes life harder for nearly every American — and removing that pressure will do the opposite.

Speaking of pressure, the last 8 years, Americans have been subjected to “Trump is Hitler” articles and broadcasts from the mainstream media. This has many well-meaning people thinking it’s actually true, and Trump is going to lead to the downfall of American democracy. The solution to this is simply to show Trump handling the everyday tasks of being President, while chatting with the press. (His first night in office signing executive orders was a perfect example.) Let the people see what’s actually going on — that’s a welcome change after 4 years of Biden puppeteering.

But one underrated aspect of Trump’s showbiz personality is knowing when NOT to be the center of attention, as we recently saw when he visited Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina and simply let them speak:

Because sometimes there’s nothing more powerful than just standing aside and allowing people to tell their stories:

Trump also ordered the Army Corps of Engineers back into the area to assist with the rebuilding project. (JUST WHAT HITLER WOULD DO!) After all, building is sort of Trump’s thing.

But sometimes, it’s appropriate to step in as a leader and admonish the other “leaders” for their failures, as was the case last night with LA Mayor Karen Bass:

This video shows a clear contrast in competency. Gavin Newsom and California Democrats were too worried about Trump-proofing California to make sure their reservoirs were filled! There’s a #Resistance to be waged, you see! Unless you need some federal money, that is……

Trump should make it clear this no longer flies. The most important part of doing the job is doing the job.

Another of Trump’s pre-election promises was to halt the lawfare employed by the Biden administration against its political enemies. Trump recently made good on this by pressing for the dismissal of the case against medical whistleblower Eithan Haim — who finally got his miracle:

This week, Trump also pardoned the abortion protestors convicted of blocking entrances to abortion clinics. The Biden administration sought years-long sentences (even for completely non-violent protestors), just like they did for J6 protestors (who were very publicly pardoned as well). Predictably, Democrats are freaking out about the J6 pardons — so Trump should focus on publicizing what really happened at some of those trials. (Spoiler alert: It was judicial misconduct.) Republicans have already moved to open a J6 new investigation run by the House Judiciary Committee - a smart move because they have subpoena power.

No doubt there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth — along with accusation of political revenge — but it should be mentioned at every turn that we just want the truth to come out, whatever it is.

Along those lines, Biden’s recent pardon of Fauci was a tough pill to swallow, but we should continue to press for the truth about covid — and who knew what when. After all, it was EXTREMELY unlikely that Fauci was ever going to serve any time behind bars — and it’s much more important that the public understand the full extent of the covid deception. Luckily, Rand Paul is still on the case:

Besides, knowing what we know about Anthony Fauci, he might think being free and hated is worse than being locked up. (OK, maybe that’s cope.)

And as I like to say, reality has a nasty way of inserting itself in the conversation. Now that Trump appointee John Ratcliffe has access to communications at the CIA, the agency is changing its tune regarding covid origins:

But the reality is, the evidence was always in favor of a lab origin — the only people who didn’t think so were the ones trying to cover up their dubious gain-of-function research at a shoddy Chinese lab. It was obvious to many of us from the jump. But it wasn’t until Jon Stewart dared say the obvious on TV that it was “safe” to favor the lab leak theory without being a racist.

These types of “transparency” wins are everywhere around us, and Trump would be wise to focus on them for at least the first 100 days of his presidency. Let the people know what’s really been going on the last four years, and let the chips fall where they may.

In tomorrow’s half of the article, we’ll go over Trump’s first-week missteps and discuss potential pitfalls in his second term.

