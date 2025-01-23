For the past several months, a major focus of this ‘Stack has been the gross incompetence of today’s Democratic party — especially the Biden administration. This was sort of a natural position to take, considering the party’s embrace of lawfare, government force, censorship, and outright lies in order to achieve their short-term political agendas. I’m not exaggerating when I say the defeat of the Democrats was the first step in restoring America.

However, this has probably given off the impression I’m much more partisan than I am. (I think?) As a former Democrat — like many of you — I want the party to be sane, especially when it comes to core American values such as free speech. While I’m glad that Trump and the Republicans won the 2024 elections, I’m not at all comfortable with free speech as a “Republican only” issue, because Republicans love to sell us out when it matters most.

So before we shift focus to the people who still matter politically, I want to give one last word of advice to Democrats about the future. But to understand that future, we have to understand the past. How did we even get here? To me, it comes down to one phrase:

Weaponized empathy.

Common sense teaches us that empathy is a good thing. Being able to put yourself in another’s shoes is the first step toward compassion — one of the best of all human characteristics.

This commercial , but everything all the time.

The SPCA commercial above is a mild form of weaponized empathy. These poor animals — through no fault of their own — need assistance! They’re starving! Won’t you send us some money to help them?

This translates to human form as well. Don’t you feel bad for these downtrodden people living in Not America? It’s only fair that they should be allowed to live in America, too — and if you disagree you’ve got no empathy!

Well, nobody wants to be called nasty a racist — especially in 2016 — so suddenly, it’s VIRTUOUS to want America to be flooded with unvetted aliens. “Diversity is our strength!” “Immigrants make our country stronger!” (But not theirs for some reason.)

We saw a version of this during covid, when “empathetic” people said “wear the damn mask” and shut down your kids school to protect a mythical grandma you never actually met.

“We’re all in this together.”

“My mask protects you, your mask protects me.”

“Help protect your community.”

All examples of covid-era empathy weaponization — unsurprisingly pushed by the Biden administration and repeated by the bought-off media complex.

The Obama administration was the first time I really noticed this, when every criticism of Democratic policies was dismissed with a casual “you’re just racist” — and back then it worked.

It worked so well, the strategy was copied for women, then eventually the LGBT+ community. You couldn’t disagree with Hillary Clinton without being sexist. You couldn’t disagree with Karine Jean-Pierre without being homophobic. For years and years this continued.

DEI was the modern formalization, but this “movement” has been around for decades. At a fundamental level, DEI assumes talent is spread equally between all types of people — so any deviation from a demographic baseline is the result of discrimination. (Evidentially, preferences don’t exist to government.)

One ridiculous example of this thinking lies deep in a decades-old report noting the Federal Aviation Administration has far fewer employees with targeted disabilities than the workforce at large:

Click to enlarge

But how often is the best air traffic controller available going to be blind? How often is the best safety inspector available going to be paralyzed? Isn’t it much more important to be effective than to have a diverse workforce? (Ask Los Angeles what they think.)

Weaponized empathy and the DEI programs it leads to have been the democratic playbook so long that many democratic politicians have been reading from it their entire careers. So it’s not too surprising that they’re behind the mood of the country and still trying to push their Orange Man Bad agenda.

This was sadly apparent even before this weekend’s inauguration, as Democrats have spent most of their time during confirmation hearings proving they haven’t learned a single thing from November’s election. Instead of re-assessing the mood of the country and looking inward at why they lost, they’re hyperventilating about Hitler and democracy every time anything happens at all.

A perfect recent example was Elon Musk’s speech at Capitol One Arena on Monday night. About a minute in, this happened:

And while I personally would have chosen a better gesture for “my heart goes out to you”, the only way you could think that was a Nazi salute is if you see Nazis everywhere (but Ukraine).

So predictably, that’s exactly what happened.

And yeah, maybe we sort of expect CNN to dive completely off the deep end when it comes to Trump, you’d hope that elected officials had a little more sensibility.

LOL

Perpetually wrong Chris Murphy weighs in from Connecticut:

But that’s Twitter, it’s not like they’re actually wasting time at work on this stuff, right?

Wrong.

See, in Chris Murphy’s world, you’re not only responsible for your actions, you’re also responsible for everybody’s REACTION to your actions. (Sort of like how you’re responsible if the “Grandma” you’ve never met gets sick!) So even if your actions themselves aren’t bad, they still might be bad depending on what other people say about them.

(Special shoutout to Michigan Senator Dayna Polehanki, who is VERY VERY WORRIED that her legal speech will be censored by Twitter.)

Trust me, your words are in the journal. You might wish they weren’t, though.

Unfortunately, this familiar Trump hysteria — and the lies surrounding this familiar Trump hysteria — are pervasive. Hawaiian Senator Mazie Hirono provides both in this tweet:

Did you notice the ellipses? What could it be hiding?

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.

And it’s that part in bold that’s not exactly “clear as day”. What does “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” actually mean? Clearly, we can arrest illegal immigrants for crimes, so they are subject to our laws. But we conscript them for wars? Force them to serve on juries?

That’s the clarification that Trump (and the rest of us) have been seeking. On its face, it seems ridiculous to incentivize birth tourism — pregnant foreign women traveling to the US in order to give birth to an American citizen, then returning home (with baby).

If the courts rule that IS the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, then we can move forward to clarify the law. Lying about what the Amendment actually says serves no purpose but to obfuscate the issue lying before us.

But one thing I noticed is that while the Democrats are standing up for the “plain text” of the Constitution, they aren’t actually standing up for the principle behind it. In other words, they aren’t arguing that birthright citizenship is a GOOD POLICY, only that it’s the current law.

But I guess “current law” only matters when you agree with it, because blue areas seem to be more interested in #Resisting Trump’s orders than following them.

Meanwhile, government agencies are shuffling around DEI staff by giving them different titles. Reminds me of the first Trump administration, during which the Swamp simply refused to listen to the President.

But this oppose-Trump-at-all-costs strategy ignores the biggest cost of all: political credibility. If you scream about Nazis every single day, people are rightfully going to tune you out and stop associating with you.

Won’t somebody think of the poor cartels?

But Nazis aren’t Nazis because of the Nazi salute. Nazis are Nazis because they were an authoritarian regime that ruthlessly perused, jailed, or murdered everybody who didn’t go along with their agenda of targeted ethnic cleansing.

And here’s the thing — it’s the authoritarian regime of murder and the ethnic cleansing that’s the bad part. That’s the part we object to — even if the murderers don’t use a specific arm gesture!

We’re living in 2025. Calling everybody you don’t like Nazis and shrieking about the end of democracy isn’t going to have the same effect as it did 8 or even 4 years ago.

Since then, the world has seen Democrats lie about Biden’s condition until it was literally impossible to continue. It watched the party run an early presidential debate in order to get Biden out, then watched him replaced with the worst presidential candidate of my life. On his way out the door, Biden pardoned his whole family and a slew of political allies who are STRONGLY suspected of committing actual crimes.

All of this was ONLY possible with the assistance of the media and the banning of opposed thought. (Ironically cheered on by the media.)

This is the road the democrats are headed down. Perhaps they can turn back before it’s too late — but in order for that to happen, they need to comes to terms with reality. The longer they wait, the longer they’ll wander.

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

I know this is already long, but I have an important G update! The poor dude got himself into it a couple nights ago and had a chunk of his back leg missing. After a lot of rest — even by G’s standard — and a couple days of being carried around, I’m happy to report that his leg is noticeably better today. The swelling has receded and he’s a little more comfortable putting a little more weight on it. Thanks for everybody who sent out positive vibes!