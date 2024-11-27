Share this postScreaming into the VoidTrump's Biggest Win YetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump's Biggest Win YetJay Bhattacharya nominated to head NIHSimulationCommanderNov 27, 202488Share this postScreaming into the VoidTrump's Biggest Win YetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore405Share88Share this postScreaming into the VoidTrump's Biggest Win YetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore405Share
Going to be pretty awesome to see the guy the NIH called "a fringe epidemiologist" exposing what else the NIH was up to during the covid years.
I am absolutely not tired of winning yet.