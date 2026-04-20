(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello, Screamers! Hope everybody had a wonderful Spring weekend! I’ve been dog-sitting for the last several days — at this point nobody cares what I have to say and just wants to see the dog. Fair enough!

Here she is, wondering why I woke her up from her nap just to take a picture. (But also being a good girl like usual!)

Speaking of good doggies, last week in San Diego, this enthusiastic canine finally got a chance to go after a bad guy…

That’s a brave dog…but how about sending in the cavalry once the perp is distracted? No reason to wait until he’s actually on the ground!

Hopefully after a hard day’s work, that puppy got to have this much fun in the park! (Thanks to Damien McKenna for this one!)

Harmonious Geometry: The Hirajoshi Wave



Watch as these gravity-defying spheres trace the hauntingly beautiful paths of the C Hirajoshi scale.



Each ball is tuned to a specific frequency within this traditional Japanese pentatonic scale (C, D, Eb, G, Ab), creating a mesmerizing "Polyrhythmic Pendulum" effect. As the balls oscillate at slightly different speeds, they drift into chaotic patterns before perfectly realigning into a breathtaking visual and auditory climax.

I love the combination of math and music! (Also, the original video cut off right before the “breathtaking visual and auditory climax” — as far as I know this is the only version that fixes that!)

If Gangster were a cow…

Ever wonder how many rubber bands it takes to destroy a watermelon?

Now you know!

In America, we have “Cat 5” storms, but in other places they have “10-cat” storms:

You don’t want to be caught out in that!

No matter who you are, courtship is hard:

Today’s 4/20, and you’ll never guess who’s celebrating in the White House!

A couple weeks ago I marveled that “Pumped up Kicks” was played on the radio. Here’s a 4/20-themed classic I also can’t believe hit the airwaves:

The final story of the day features one of the largest volunteer projects in history! Over 6,500 volunteers showed up to the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina to build just over 10,000 beds in a 24-hour period!

For the massive project, Lowe’s joined forces with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to make an distribute the beds to children who don’t have one. Amazing work!

The finished (stackable) product:

Watch how they pulled it off!

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Which video was your favorite? Let me know in the comments section! Also be sure to drop the great videos or memes you found!

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