Screaming into the Void

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Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
1h

Love the story about the volunteers building the beds for the kids!

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12 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Never get tired of the Rubio couch memes 🤣…. The turtle episode was creepy and felt sorry for the police dog, seemed like animal cruelty. 😥

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6 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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