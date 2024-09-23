(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! We’ve got a lot to get to in this pawsitivity post, so let’s just dive in like it’s our favorite thing in the world!

10+ for the landing.

In happy “real world” news this week, all charges were dropped against former Calgary pizza restaurateur Jesse Johnson, who threatened the health of the entire world by daring serve pizza to the unvaccinated. His pizza shop — ironically named “Without Papers Pizza” was closed in 2021 for Johnson’s refusal to enforce the government’s vaccine mandate. Here he is speaking about the victory:

Johnson is suing the city of Calgary and the province of Alberta. Good luck, Jesse!

Terrible news from Florida this afternoon as Space X’s “Starship” appeared to lose emergency propulsion systems and spun wildly back toward Earth. This tragedy was compounded by the failure of the company’s Something Plagues Our Thrusters (SPOT) emergency landing assistance team to prevent impact with the ground.

Long-time readers know that I’m a sucker for a video of somebody just doing something really well. In this case, that something is landing a plane flying roughly 150 mph landing on an aircraft carrier that’s ALSO moving.

Don’t miss!

If the Top Gun video game is any indication, I could never do this.

Some people are really good at painting — like, REALLY good. And they do it VERY quickly. (Make sure to watch the whole thing!)

It turns out the recipe for Magic is Donald Trump soundbites, AI cats, and some bored Americans……

Gavin Newsom recently “banned” AI deepfakes, and it went exactly as well as you’d expect:

In reaction to this, Gavin put on his best Bernie Sanders impersonation:

But the people DID make memes.

And that’s when Gavin had had enough.

Anybody know if Arizona has an extradition treaty with California?

My mom, when I was little: You can do anything you want when you’re older!

What I want to do now that I’m older:

Special thanks to SCA for bringing this amazing story to my attention!

Here’s the hero now!

Election year blues got you down? Restore your faith in humanity with this simple 3-minute video!

This program took hundreds of stray cats who were about to be killed and give them to prisoners instead. What could go wrong?

It turns out……nothing?

Are your eyes maybe a little blurry from those last stories? Maybe you’re sad that we’re at the end of this week’s post — either way it’s time to clear your eyes and set your sights on the week ahead!

That’s the spirit!

