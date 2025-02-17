There are roughly 8.2 billion people on the planet, and the overwhelming majority of them have never once thought about you or your problems. Even inside the tiny percentage of people who HAVE thought about you, only a tiny percentage of THEM really care what you do or what happens to you. (Just like you don’t care about most of them, either!)

For most of us, our Monkeysphere consists of family members, some close friends, and perhaps a co-worker or two. And although your monkeysphere is only a microscopic percentage of the population, to you, what they think matters more than the rest of the world combined.

Me talking to Canadians lately

One of the reasons for this is the people in your monkeysphere care enough about you to tell you the truth. When you’re topless tabledancing at a party, it won’t be your arch rival who stops you — they’re rooting for you to fail. Only your friends have the capacity to say you’re making a fool of yourself and you need to stop it.

So when JD Vance attended the Munich Security Conference and told the audience that free speech was in jeopardy in Europe, he was doing it as a friend. The globalists may be the only ones in the world who want to promote censorship, but the globalists REALLY want to promote censorship. They would never make this speech. The enemies of the EU would never make this speech, because they’re happy to watch the organization fail.

Only a friend could make this speech. And what a speech it was.

(If you’d rather read Vance’s speech, check out the text version courtesy of Matt Taibbi!)

This masterpiece might as well be lifted from the pages of Screaming into the Void! Vance repeatedly defends classic American values while bringing up many of the free-speech issues currently plaguing Europe — including using “misinformation” as an excuse for censorship.

But the “leaders” in the EU don’t want to hear any of that. So of course, Vance was accused of spreading misinformation. Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay explains:

See, guys! Nothing to worry about because silent prayer isn’t mentioned in the Act and isn’t outlawed! Unless we actually go to the official government page for Safe Access Zones…..then we see this:

So while ‘silent prayer’ might technically not be in the Act itself, it’s on the official government webpage of activities that could be offenses — which also tells you the list isn’t exhaustive and the ultimate decision will be made by the police.

Somehow even worse, the crux of the law deals with the feelings of another:

During this insane time in which victimization is currency, ‘distress’ is never more than a sideways glance away. It doesn’t matter if you were even praying. Making funny faces out your window? That caused alarm and distress! Arrest ‘em, officer!

Vance is right to call this out.

Vance also called out the EU’s growing tendency to ignore the wishes of its population in favor of the globalist’s world vision. (Remember, globalists have their own monkeysphere, but everybody in it is a globalist. Nobody wants to upset the gravy train, so it’s yes-men and yes-women all the way down.) Vance made special mention of the cancelled election in Romania and warned the same thing could happen in Germany.

In response, the Federal Chancellor of Germany re-affirmed his commitment to ignoring Germany’s population in favor of the globalist’s world vision:

And in a page taken right out of Mike Benz’s Blob Playbook, German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz conflates the idea of democracy with the existing democratic institutions.

Imagine thinking that “saving Democracy” wasn’t about choosing the people to run the FBI but was instead about protecting the FBI itself. Then extrapolate that to the CIA, USAID, the DoD……….

Sounds an awful lot like “we need to censor you so you don’t replace us,” doesn’t it?

That’s why the EU leaders would never make that speech.

But there WAS a silver lining with Europe’s reaction to Vance’s speech:

Oh no, guys! Europe is going to start taking its defense seriously and show they don’t need us at all! Oh no! Anything but that! Please!

Unfortunately, the insanity surrounding the speech has spread to America as well.

Gerry Connelly (D-VA-11) called it “maybe one of the most embarrassing moments I can remember at the Munich Security Conference.” Yes, really. There’s video tape and everything.

Representative Dan Goldman (D/NY-10) declared Germany’s AfD party (which is polling at over 20%) to be the “neo-Nazi” party and VERY SUBTLETY insinuated Vance and Elon Musk are Nazis, too.

Democrats calling their political opponents Nazis worked so well in 2024, they’re gonna run it back in 2025!

But somehow, that’s not even the dumbest Nazi-related story of the day. Margaret Brennan (of “I don’t really care, Margaret” fame) actually had the audacity to declare that the Nazis WEAPONIZED FREE SPEECH, and that’s what made them dangerous:

But it should be obvious that there’s no such thing as WEAPONIZED free speech. The only way you can weaponize speech is to CONTROL it. (Which is what the Nazis actually did.) It’s that type of speech control that Vance was talking about. We know the “leaders” of Europe aren’t ready to hear the truth — let’s hope the citizens of Europe are.

