Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
18hEdited

Happy Thanksgiving, Americans!

Since I can't send snacks or treats via the WWW, I'll include a recipe for a (midly alcoholic) drink traditional to this season:

Generic recipe for mumma:

15 kardemummakärnor = 15 true cardamom-seeds

0,5 dl socker = 3.38 US tablespoons sugar

2 dl söt madeira eller rött portvin = 0.4 US quart sweet Madeira or a red port-wine

1 apelsin, både saft och zest = one orange, juice and zest

50 cl torr porter eller stout = 1 US pint of dry porter or stout

50 cl ljust lageröl med medelstor till stor beska = 1 US pint of light lager, middle to very tart

Stöt kardemumman tillsammans med socker i en mortel.

Crush and grind the cardamom and the sugar together using a mortar and pestle.

Häll blandningen i en tillbringare eller karaff. Tillsätt saft och skal från apelsinen.

Pour the mix into a pitcher or carafe. Add the orange juice and zest.

Häll i starkvinet. Låt stå och dra en stund.

Pour in the strong wine. Leave to soak for a while.

Tillsätt försiktigt kall porter och lageröl precis innan servering. Se upp - risken finns att det skummar mycket!

Gently add the cold porter and lager just before serving. Beware - there's a great risk of it foaming tremendously!

Mumma is an onomatopoeic word, best translated as "yummy" in English. Enjoy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by SimulationCommander and others
EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
18h

I am so thankful to God for great friends! I’ve been invited to spend Thanksgiving afternoon with a close friend and her large family! Otherwise, it would be just me and my dogs and my dinner of chicken pasta casserole.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May you all be blessed with many things for which you are grateful for today!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture