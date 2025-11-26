Thanksgiving Open Thread
Complete with relaxing videos
My hunch is people will have more “free” time today than tomorrow, so I’m going to start the holiday open thread today and let it run through tomorrow night. Since many of you have mentioned you’re stressed out about the holiday, I’ve included a variety of relaxing videos you can play in the background while you lose your sanity trying to make everything perfect.
With that, I declare this holiday thread open!
Happy Thanksgiving, Americans!
Since I can't send snacks or treats via the WWW, I'll include a recipe for a (midly alcoholic) drink traditional to this season:
Generic recipe for mumma:
15 kardemummakärnor = 15 true cardamom-seeds
0,5 dl socker = 3.38 US tablespoons sugar
2 dl söt madeira eller rött portvin = 0.4 US quart sweet Madeira or a red port-wine
1 apelsin, både saft och zest = one orange, juice and zest
50 cl torr porter eller stout = 1 US pint of dry porter or stout
50 cl ljust lageröl med medelstor till stor beska = 1 US pint of light lager, middle to very tart
Stöt kardemumman tillsammans med socker i en mortel.
Crush and grind the cardamom and the sugar together using a mortar and pestle.
Häll blandningen i en tillbringare eller karaff. Tillsätt saft och skal från apelsinen.
Pour the mix into a pitcher or carafe. Add the orange juice and zest.
Häll i starkvinet. Låt stå och dra en stund.
Pour in the strong wine. Leave to soak for a while.
Tillsätt försiktigt kall porter och lageröl precis innan servering. Se upp - risken finns att det skummar mycket!
Gently add the cold porter and lager just before serving. Beware - there's a great risk of it foaming tremendously!
Mumma is an onomatopoeic word, best translated as "yummy" in English. Enjoy!
I am so thankful to God for great friends! I’ve been invited to spend Thanksgiving afternoon with a close friend and her large family! Otherwise, it would be just me and my dogs and my dinner of chicken pasta casserole.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May you all be blessed with many things for which you are grateful for today!