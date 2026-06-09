(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

I know it’s Monday, but don’t worry Screamers — I’m here to inject a little bit of pawsitivity into what used to be the worst day of the week! I scoured the depths of the internet to find the best videos and memes of the week. Let’s get started!

The stories you are about to see are true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.

This playful meeting turned into a daylight robbery!

The way the dog’s tail stops wagging and starts drooping gets me every time.

When it’s time to clean up at the end of the day, these otters lend a hand by gathering up their toys. In return, they get ice cubes to munch on. (No benefit to sound, so you can mute if you don’t like the music.)

Seems like everybody’s happy!

Oklahoma senior Dayton Tockey has a lifetime of wonderful memories from the baseball field. This is not one of them.

However, Tockey and the Sooners got the last laugh in the bottom of the 10th…

Sports is a roller coaster of emotions!

Tips from the Cat Handbook:

(Evidently, the last one is REALLY important.)

Bonnie used to be this fast, back when she had to catch her food:

Blink and you’ll miss it!

This guy could anchor an entire franchise of buddy cop movies:

What a character!

Now and then I showcase examples of fans making amazing catches on foul balls.

This is not one of those.

I dunno, I feel like he sort of deserves to lose lunch for whiffing the catch so badly…

Is this thing stuck? It hasn’t moved in ages.

If rule #1 is “Don’t cross the streams,” rule #2 must be “Don’t put wet scrap in the furnace.”

YIKES!

Finally, a short video of the chickens enjoying their latest upgrades: a little water mister and a box of grass covered in chicken wire — they can eat the grass when it gets long enough, but can’t destroy the roots.

That’s what I found for you this week! Let me know which video (or meme) was your favorite in the comments section — and be sure to drop your own funny links as well!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share