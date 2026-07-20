Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1d

Unrelated note mostly for Arne but not exclusively:

Darline Graham IS going to run for her brother's Senate spot, so by making this appointment now they have effectively granted her an incumbent bonus to go along with the name recognition bonus she already has. (My guess is that Lindsay's "backers" will also be on board.)

So much for just being a placeholder. Bad move.

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SCA's avatar
SCA
1d

And here I thought it was safe to come back from the vertigo attack.

Never mind. The patience of Big Dog was remarkable. He/she could probably replace 60% of the nation's pre-school teachers as a huge upgrade.

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