(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hey what you doin’ in bed? It’s MONDAY!

Let’s get to it!

Back in June during a Miami Marlins “Bark in the Park” day, Jonah the dog went viral for the sad look on his face while a nearby pup chowed down on a hot dog. But this week Jonah’s story took a very happy turn…

Jonah, a local rescue, was showered with treats and toys during the game — but more importantly, a portion of the game’s proceeds went to benefit Miami Animal Rescue!

When you hit the links, it’s important to have the right caddy:

Good boy!

Groundhog Day: Canine Edition

Some say he’s still there to this day…

The art department really nailed the packaging on this one:

If I was CEO of this company, this would be my next TV ad!

When I read another article about Republicans trying to backdoor mass amnesty while bombing the Middle East:

At least we’re getting a “Spaceballs” sequel? (That hopefully won’t retroactively ruin the first one.)

Special thanks to Antila H. Belist (the H stands for hypocrite) for this amazing video of a very thankful kitty cat!

(This is also exactly how I act upon receiving a Ko-fi tip)

Summer in Arizona means monsoon season. These brief bursts of rain also cause “haboobs.” (A haboob typically forms when cold air from a thunderstorm rushes downward, causing high winds at the surface which lift dust into the air.)

This week I came across an amazing (and kind of horrifying) compilation video made by local storm chaser Lori Chase Bailey. Enjoy!

There comes a day in every pup’s life when he must learn to use the doggie door.

It’s easier for some than others.

I’ll never be this cool:

Know the warning signs and be prepared to help:

Summer is for swimming.

Not for fences.

I love how they all come running once the gate is open.

The true showmen of the world give you a little extra for your money — and that makes all the difference.

After a long, hard day, it’s nice to just kick back with your buddies at the local watering hole:

That’s this week’s roundup! Hopefully by next week things will be back to normal around here and G will be able to get water from the sink again — he looks so sad when I “refuse” to turn on the water! Which was your favorite video from this week’s collection? Let me know in the comments!

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In other World Cup news, England defeated France 6-4 to claim third place in the tournament. As a consolation price, all members of the team will receive an air conditioner. (Approximate value £1,000,000.)