Brad
Aug 9, 2023

Starting to look like this is the new norm for trials in blue cities. If you are a conservative, the jurors will be intimidated into voting against you while letting actual violent criminals out of jail.

Warmek
Aug 9, 2023

What else can you expect from a group founded by the explicitly Stalinist Kommunistische Partei Deutschland, in 1932, in Germany?

> Also missing from the story is that the defense attorney — conveniently retiring Michelle Burrows — told the jury that she "will remember each one of their faces" after earlier declaring “I am Antifa”.

How is this not grounds for an immediate mistrial? And, y'know, charging the attorney with contempt?

