Rikard
9h

Can't stop laughing at the "literature"-meme. So true, so good!

Can't improve or improv on it either.

Had a bit of snow a couple of days ago. 2½ feet inside 48 hours. Then, the temperature dropped to -27C (-16F) overnight. The sensation when you step outdoors in the morning and your eyes goes "Klick" when you blink is special.

Good thing about the cold snap is, it dries out the snow making it easier to shovel.

Also, Aurora Borealis like you wouldn't believe!

Speaking of mice, we sometimes get them indoors so we have some traps about. Normally I manage to place them in dog-safe spots, or else one of the dogs will try to lick loose the bait.

Today, a mouse got itself killed (guillotine-style traps, the spring is strong enough to snap a finger-bone), but the force of the spring tossed the trap where one of the dogs could get at it (from out behind the pump.organ in the living room).

Scratch one mouse. One dog swallowed the body, other dog crushed the trap to pieces to get the head of the mice. Those darn traps cost $7:50 a piece!

And now the wife has decided the "poor widdle mouseys" are to be trapped in non-lethal traps and put outside, way up in the forest.

I'll report back, see how it plays out.

INGRID C DURDEN
9h

The chicken !

