New Year, Same Pawsitivity
Put on your skipping shoes!
(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
How you walk to the computer when you hear a Monday post hit your inbox:
Because you know you’re going to see something adorable — like pygmy marmosets sharing a handful of peas!
The original music of this video was okay, but this soundtrack fits much better…
When the situation is spiraling out of control, some act…
…while others just watch the show:
This question is always an issue in job interviews…
But it’s important to be realistic…
Every single day on social media:
Fun fact: Cats ALSO do not like “presents” while they’re sleeping…
This monkey is very excited about the progress of humans:
Pretty soon we’ll be flinging poo with the best of them! (Too late?)
Finally, we can’t start the new year without a compilation video!
That’s what I found this week! Which video’s your favorite? Do you have one to add yourself! Let us know in the comments section!
I scream, you scream. We’re all just screaming.
Can't stop laughing at the "literature"-meme. So true, so good!
Can't improve or improv on it either.
Had a bit of snow a couple of days ago. 2½ feet inside 48 hours. Then, the temperature dropped to -27C (-16F) overnight. The sensation when you step outdoors in the morning and your eyes goes "Klick" when you blink is special.
Good thing about the cold snap is, it dries out the snow making it easier to shovel.
Also, Aurora Borealis like you wouldn't believe!
Speaking of mice, we sometimes get them indoors so we have some traps about. Normally I manage to place them in dog-safe spots, or else one of the dogs will try to lick loose the bait.
Today, a mouse got itself killed (guillotine-style traps, the spring is strong enough to snap a finger-bone), but the force of the spring tossed the trap where one of the dogs could get at it (from out behind the pump.organ in the living room).
Scratch one mouse. One dog swallowed the body, other dog crushed the trap to pieces to get the head of the mice. Those darn traps cost $7:50 a piece!
And now the wife has decided the "poor widdle mouseys" are to be trapped in non-lethal traps and put outside, way up in the forest.
I'll report back, see how it plays out.
The chicken !