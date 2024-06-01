In one of those glorious coincidences of the universe, two people I’ve recently written about sat down for a debate this evening on the PBD podcast. In one corner, former CNN analyst Chris Cuomo — in the other, libertarian Dave Smith.

Obviously I’m quite biased on this debate, and I tuned in hoping to watch Smith annihilate Cuomo on the finer details of covid. I was satisfied on this point (though Cuomo would never admit it), as well as “PBD” host Patrick Bet-David, who let the conversation flow while also keeping it on track.

I originally planned on having this event on in the background while I worked on a longform article about Trump, so I didn’t take notes — that was my bad. Half an hour in, I was giving the debate my full attention. And while I don’t have a full written review, I did clip some of the best parts of the debate.

(I had some complaints my sound was be a little low — I’ll look into that for the future!)

First up, Dave Smith calls the lockdowns totalitarian:

In perhaps the most satisfying moment of the night, Chris Cuomo demands that Smith show clips to prove his assertion — and instantly regrets it.

Here, Smith recounts how the government blamed the unvaccinated for lockdowns:

By this time, it was pretty clear who was telling the truth and who was trying to cover their ass. But then the topic shifted to immigration — and we got to see what Cuomo looks like when HE’S telling the truth:

Smith went on to talk about “Demographics is Destiny” and how Democratic politicians and the media were very open about it until Trump got elected — then it shifted into a conspiracy theory.

In the last clip of the night, Smith discusses how the media wants to keep up fighting amongst ourselves instead of uniting against the people in power:

It’s like Chris Cuomo can’t even fathom the idea that people would just be honest about what they think and let the chips fall where they may.

I highly recommend watching the three-hour entire debate if you have the time! (Live events don’t embed on Substack, so the link opens in a new window.) Lots of great points by both men (really all three!) in a discussion that got a little heated but never disrespectful. And we have to give Cuomo credit — Fauci would NEVER sit down for a debate like this.

Edit: Of course as soon as I publish, the non-live version becomes available. Here it is!