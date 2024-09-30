(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello and happy Monday, Screamers! Before we get into today’s pawsitivity post, I want to take a quick second to acknowledge the efforts of all of America’s heroic first responders — including regular civilians — who are descending on the devastation in North Carolina and Florida. This is only one of countless videos floating around the ‘net:

And I don’t want to get all political about the issue, but one of the many reasons people like me oppose sending massive amounts of resources halfway across the world is that we very well may need those resources at home.

Speaking of unusual first responders — I’ve found a journalist I don’t hate!

I’ll take one local reporter on the ground over 1,000 Joy Reids.

The scene in Chicago is getting desperate — the local government has resorted to driving planeloads of illegals from the tarmac using heavy machinery:

In reality, the operator of the tug actually performing the pushback on the plane was retiring — so his co-workers joined him on his final run! How cool!

I’m not 100% sure, but I think we found SCA’s ride:

There are two kinds of dads at baseball games. The first never wavers in his most important duty while also catching the foul ball:

The second ignores the foul ball entirely because of his most important duty:

Both are perfect.

But you don’t have to be at a baseball game to be an awesome dad, you can do it wherever you’re at — like this one!

Cracks me up every time!

This week marked the end of the baseball season for most teams — but somehow NOT the Royals! — and also the end of the Oakland A’s, who are temporarily moving to Sacramento while the league figures out WTF is happening in Las Vegas. A lifetime of loyalty from a fanbase, wiped away by greed for an uncertain future.

Sad.

This is just a completely normal Amazon delivery. Nothing unexpected happens at all. Watch!

Maybe that’s why UPS drivers wear the brown pants.

Bonnie is getting more comfortable sleeping inside:

As you can see above, she’s a beautiful swirl of mostly random colors. But if we look at her back left foot, we see what appears to be a giant middle finger! (Given to authority, no doubt!)

This marking wraps all the way around her foot and turns one of her little toe beans pink!

How’s THAT for putting the paws in pawsitivity?

Finally, I want to end this post with the highlight of yesterday’s Rescue the Republic rally. I encourage you to watch all the speeches if you have time — but if you only see 40 seconds of the event, let it be this 40 seconds:

I am not sure if Matt still follows Screaming into the Void on Substack — but no matter what, he’s an Screamer today!!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share