Mostly Mended Monday
Let's celebrate!
Welcome to another weekly pawsitivity post, Screamers! We have a lot to get through, so forgive me if we jump right in…
After much deliberation on a model, I finally replaced G’s water fountain this week! He loves it, but I sure am glad it’s NOT to scale of the advertisement:
Kitty’s firmly in his happy place:
How to have a bad day on the water:
Professor plays amazing April Fool’s Day joke:
The most wholesome game of “Truth or Dare” you’ll ever see:
As the nature of warfare advances, it’s unsurprising to see animals adapting as well:
CAT TANK!
Why dive INTO the dumpster when you can just wheel the whole thing away?
Pro camping tip:
Proof that all dogs are dogs:
Need more evidence?
Llamas encounter barrier, llamas improvise:
When something’s worth the effort, you put in the work:
The best 2:30 of your day:
…can we vote for the rats? (Or do we already?)
For your consideration — tiny bunny.
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
Japanese Twitter users have been popping up more on American feeds these days, and that’s how I found this gem:
Amazing!
Catching a foul ball is always tough, but this dad dealt with an extra layer of difficulty:
Baseball’s the best.
Finally got some footage of the chickens enjoying their new expanded coop — look how big they are!
They’ve now got shade from the sun, and their “house” is climate controlled — what a life!
Before Pam Bondi disappears from our lives forever, here’s one last meme:
That’s what I found for you this week! Share you own hilarious memes or videos in the comment section below!
Nap time…
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There are several Pentagon representatives requesting information about the Kat tank.
They have suitcases of cash.
I don't think I took a single breath while that man revived the deer (?) stuck in the fence. WOW.