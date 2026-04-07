Welcome to another weekly pawsitivity post, Screamers! We have a lot to get through, so forgive me if we jump right in…

After much deliberation on a model, I finally replaced G’s water fountain this week! He loves it, but I sure am glad it’s NOT to scale of the advertisement:

Kitty’s firmly in his happy place:

How to have a bad day on the water:

Professor plays amazing April Fool’s Day joke:

The most wholesome game of “Truth or Dare” you’ll ever see:

As the nature of warfare advances, it’s unsurprising to see animals adapting as well:

CAT TANK!

Why dive INTO the dumpster when you can just wheel the whole thing away?

Pro camping tip:

Proof that all dogs are dogs:

Need more evidence?

Llamas encounter barrier, llamas improvise:

When something’s worth the effort, you put in the work:

The best 2:30 of your day:

…can we vote for the rats? (Or do we already?)

For your consideration — tiny bunny.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Japanese Twitter users have been popping up more on American feeds these days, and that’s how I found this gem:

Amazing!

Catching a foul ball is always tough, but this dad dealt with an extra layer of difficulty:

Baseball’s the best.

Finally got some footage of the chickens enjoying their new expanded coop — look how big they are!

They’ve now got shade from the sun, and their “house” is climate controlled — what a life!

Before Pam Bondi disappears from our lives forever, here’s one last meme:

That’s what I found for you this week! Share you own hilarious memes or videos in the comment section below!

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