Screaming into the Void

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
1d

There are several Pentagon representatives requesting information about the Kat tank.

They have suitcases of cash.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
1d

I don't think I took a single breath while that man revived the deer (?) stuck in the fence. WOW.

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