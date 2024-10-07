Monday is for Smiling, not Screaming
There's plenty of screaming for the other six days of the week
(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
It’s been a LONG week — it’s great to see you again, Screamers!
I know this clip is a few years old, but I ran across it again this week and it STILL cracks me up! (Background story here!)
You’ve heard the epic tale. You’ve probably even repeated it yourself. Now, see the world’s most famous race with your own eyes:
Rarely does a sporting event live up to expectations, but………
I foresee an explosion in pool’s popularity if this becomes the standard setup……
I know of at least one subscriber who was a “Flashdance” superfan back in the day. This one’s for you, mom —
In this video, we’re hitting a major league fastball. You know it’s a fastball before the pitch. Think you can hit it, even when you know it’s coming?
Did you even SEE it? Doesn’t matter, you’re out.
One of the most insane videos I’ve ever seen — just casually flying with the birds.
Last year, Luna the tawney owl laid three infertile eggs that would never hatch. (Despite Luna’s best efforts!)
Near the same time, wildlife artist and filmmaker Robert E. Fuller came across a pair of abandoned owl chicks. Fuller attempted to solve two problems at once by replacing eggs with the orphaned chicks while Luna was away.
Here, you see the moment that Luna returns to her nest and sees the chicks for the first time:
Luna raised the chicks — Dusk and Dawn — until they successfully struck out on their own! Check out the full story from The Dodo!
If you have a cat, you’ve seen this song and dance before……
You’ve heard of the goose that laid the golden eggs — she’s small potatoes compared to this beauty!
Apologies, this should have gone onto yesterday’s post………
And today’s last video is a post-hurricane rescue story!
Before I sign off and watch the Royals win game two, I want to copy a list of hurricane-related relief efforts from this post. (And thanks to SCA for the heads up!)
Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.
Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
Operation Airdrop
A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.
Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene
Cajun Navy 2016
This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.
Support them: Cajun Navy 2016
Grassroots Aid Partnership
Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.
Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership
Hearts with Hands
A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.
Donate here: Hearts with Hands
Asheville Dream Center
Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.
Help them out: Asheville Dream Center
Manna Food Bank of Asheville
Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.
Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank
World Central Kitchen
While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.
Donate here: World Central Kitchen
Samaritan’s Purse
Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.
Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse
Biltmore Baptist Church
They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.
Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources
Mother Earth Food
Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.
Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief
Additionally, if you’re in the affected area yourself and have information about who needs what where, please let me know! Together we can make this Monday (and the next, and the next!) a little bit brighter for the people who have lost so much.
LET’S GO ROYALS
Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Thanks! I really enjoyed this post! I was just telling a friend about how many times I saw Flashdance, and then up comes your post! I loved the entire montage! You've managed to touch my heart yet again! Bravo!!! However, if you would give me a little leeway, a small suggestion for your consideration?! Might I hope for a more often pawsitivity post? Folks sure could use more comic relief, and it is such a pleasure to anticipate some good news...
When I type this, it's Thursday afternoon, but dropping a little positive something, and a few anecdotes intended to bring a chuckle (or at least a groan) is okay, I trust:
One of the grocery stores donating to the charity have started including flowers (potted and cut both) in what they hand over. Flowers that look a a little down, just enough so that no-one would buy them but still looking good. You'd think people wouldn't care (I wouldn't, at least - too materialist, perhaps) but the smiles and happiness from some toothless old recovered dope-fiend bedecked with prison tattoos or the Ukrainian grand-mother worrying herself sick for the family men left at home, well it is a wonder to behold. Feels so good you almost start feeling guilty for feeling good about it.
And the girls at the store who thought of it sure perked up too when we told them. That's the positive.
Here's the anecdotes:
Monday, toilet isn't flushing properly. Checks shit-well. A wheel-sized chunk of shit has broken loose from the bottom and is floating at such a level, it blocks the in-flow pipe. Put on work-clothes, including waders. Proceed to shovel said chunk of shit into a bucket. Empty bucket a ways out into the forest (human feces attracts predators). Repeat four times. Did I mention the bucket holds 20L? (Ca 4.4 gallons.) Joy. The bucket sure was unburdened by what has been.
Tuesday. Get a text from the local municipal waste company that it's time for the annual emptying of the shit well "On any day including weekends in Oktober". O-kay, good to know, proceeds to mark shit well with a pole with a red flag on it.
Wednesday. Tanker truck from said company rolls up on the yard. So all my makeshift taking care of my own crap on Monday was for nothing. Joy. I may have been so happy I had to chop firewood just for funsies.
Speaking of anecdotes, sub-category "Phrases you probably only hear in a country-side household":
"Dearest, where's the sack of potatoes?"
"Under the chainsaw"
---
"Why is there a lump of crap on top of the woodshed?"
"Because the dogs scared a fox that was trying to chew off a piece of the moose-skin that's up there, and it got so scared it shit itself before running off"
---
"Where did you put the seeds from the Jimsonweed?"
"In the spice rack?"
(The last one got sorted out right quick - the seeds are now tucked away safely.)