It’s been a LONG week — it’s great to see you again, Screamers!

I know this clip is a few years old, but I ran across it again this week and it STILL cracks me up! (Background story here!)

You’ve heard the epic tale. You’ve probably even repeated it yourself. Now, see the world’s most famous race with your own eyes:

Rarely does a sporting event live up to expectations, but………

I foresee an explosion in pool’s popularity if this becomes the standard setup……

I know of at least one subscriber who was a “Flashdance” superfan back in the day. This one’s for you, mom —

In this video, we’re hitting a major league fastball. You know it’s a fastball before the pitch. Think you can hit it, even when you know it’s coming?

Did you even SEE it? Doesn’t matter, you’re out.

One of the most insane videos I’ve ever seen — just casually flying with the birds.

Last year, Luna the tawney owl laid three infertile eggs that would never hatch. (Despite Luna’s best efforts!)

Near the same time, wildlife artist and filmmaker Robert E. Fuller came across a pair of abandoned owl chicks. Fuller attempted to solve two problems at once by replacing eggs with the orphaned chicks while Luna was away.

Here, you see the moment that Luna returns to her nest and sees the chicks for the first time:

Luna raised the chicks — Dusk and Dawn — until they successfully struck out on their own! Check out the full story from The Dodo!

If you have a cat, you’ve seen this song and dance before……

You’ve heard of the goose that laid the golden eggs — she’s small potatoes compared to this beauty!

Apologies, this should have gone onto yesterday’s post………

And today’s last video is a post-hurricane rescue story!

Before I sign off and watch the Royals win game two, I want to copy a list of hurricane-related relief efforts from this post. (And thanks to SCA for the heads up!)

Mountain Mule Packers Ranch

This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.

Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch Operation Airdrop

A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.

Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene Cajun Navy 2016

This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.

Support them: Cajun Navy 2016 Grassroots Aid Partnership

Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.

Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership Hearts with Hands

A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.

Donate here: Hearts with Hands Asheville Dream Center

Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.

Help them out: Asheville Dream Center Manna Food Bank of Asheville

Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.

Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank World Central Kitchen

While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.

Donate here: World Central Kitchen Samaritan’s Purse

Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.

Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse Biltmore Baptist Church

They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.

Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources Mother Earth Food

Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.

Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief

Additionally, if you’re in the affected area yourself and have information about who needs what where, please let me know! Together we can make this Monday (and the next, and the next!) a little bit brighter for the people who have lost so much.

