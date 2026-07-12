Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander
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My initial reaction is that McConnell's statement was drafted and set aside in a desk drawer somewhere, otherwise it would have mentioned Graham's passing. But at least Mitch is alive still.

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John
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Curious times.

Losing Graham, and potentially losing McConnell would put "the majority" at risk of accomplishing, anything. Not that they've accomplished much over the past 18 months. Other than sending more money to be laundered overseas...

Somehow, I'm just not buying the narratives anymore.

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