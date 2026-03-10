I’ve been battling (and losing to) my annual spring bug this week, and as a result, my positivity folder is shamefully empty! Luckily, today this piece of wonderful — if true — news hit my inbox!

It’s only a matter of time…

I’ve probably got a couple hours before it’s naptime again, so let’s talk about anything that’s been going on this week — but also be sure to share those great videos and memes you’ve been saving!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Trump’s full press conference today — the “very complete” remarks were not made here, but Trump responded to questions about them. (18:47)