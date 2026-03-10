Miserable Mucus Monday
Ug open thread
I’ve been battling (and losing to) my annual spring bug this week, and as a result, my positivity folder is shamefully empty! Luckily, today this piece of wonderful — if true — news hit my inbox!
It’s only a matter of time…
I’ve probably got a couple hours before it’s naptime again, so let’s talk about anything that’s been going on this week — but also be sure to share those great videos and memes you’ve been saving!
Back to the cat videos next week, I promise!
If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Trump’s full press conference today — the “very complete” remarks were not made here, but Trump responded to questions about them. (18:47)
Feel better, Commander!
I was going to get some adorable footage of the chicks in their brand new (larger) outside home, but a thunderstorm forced them back inside today.